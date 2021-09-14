CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden rallies as Newsom fights for his political life

MSNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday night saw President Biden head to California to stump for Gov. Gavin Newsom who is facing a recall vote. Washington will no doubt watch the vote carefully for any insight the results might provide about 2022 midterms and beyond.Sept. 14, 2021.

