CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

New 'Jeopardy' season, Matt the champ still dominating..$67K+,his opponents

By UVAFan2626 Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

Were never in it. Mike Richards hosting for this one week, taped before getting fired. At the top of the show they announced the naming of the stage for Alex Trebek, a notch below 'The Price is Right' naming its whole studio for Bob Barker, but still a nice & appropriate tribute. Will be interesting to see how long into the season they go before a permanent host is named.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Bob Barker
Person
Mike Richards
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Ribs Current Champ Matt Amodio: ‘You’re Never Going to Have a Friend Again’

After being on the show for 24 consecutive episodes, the crew, viewers, and the many hosts of “Jeopardy!” are pretty used to the star competitor Matt Amodio’s antics. In fact, it seems like Amodio and current guest host, Mayim Bialik, have a pretty healthy banter going on. Last night, Amodio won for the 24th time in a row. He is now in third place for most consecutive wins on “Jeopardy!” right behind other legends like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Says Being Praised by Ken Jennings Made Him ‘Melt to the Ground’

Matt Amodio can’t get over the fact that Ken Jennings knows his name. The current Jeopardy! champion said he “melted” when he got a tweet from his hero. In an interview with Jeopardy! producers, Amodio discussed how the show has changed his life. Along with the more than $700,000 in prize money, the 30-year-old said the show has given him so much more. Most importantly, it got Ken Jennings to notice him.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Champ#Jeopardy
Outsider.com

LeVar Burton Still Might Host His Own Game Show After Missing Out on ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Gig

Looks like former Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton may be getting a hosting gig. And no, it will not be hosting CBS’s hit game show Jeopardy!. During his recent visit to The Daily Show, Burton announced that he received a number of hosting offers for a project similar to Jeopardy! According to Burton, the potential competition will notably focus on the literature world.
TV & VIDEOS
Times Reporter

Ohio State grad Matt Amodio wins 23rd straight 'Jeopardy!' game

Medina County native and Ohio State University graduate Matt Amodio made it through the first week of the 38th season of "Jeopardy!" by continuing his winning streak. Amodio won $50,400 Friday night for his 23rd straight win for a total of $825,801. His opponents finished at $6,401 and $6,400. Amodio...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

What Is Matt Amodio? ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Finally Reveals His Controversial ‘What’s’ Strategy

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio keeps rolling right along, collecting yet another win on Tuesday night’s episode. While he’s already earned himself a spot in the “Jeopardy!” Hall of Fame, he has no intentions of slowing down. Tuesday’s win gives him 25 straight victories, which is good for third place in the game show’s history. Amodio is looking up at only James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings in terms of most consecutive wins. He will go for his 26th straight win tonight against a fresh set of contestants.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Matt Amodio says experiencing so many Jeopardy! guest-hosts hasn't been an advantage in his winning streak

Amodio tonight resumes his Jeopardy! winning streak with his sixth host, Mayim Bialik, after doing shows with Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, Joe Buck and Mike Richards. As The Ringer's Claire McNear points out, the rotating guest-hosts may have been responsible for Jeopardy! earlier this year having the longest drought of four-plus-game winners since the Alex Trebek era began in 1984. "A variety of theories have been put forward as causes of this disturbance in the force," says McNear. "Much was new at Jeopardy! as Season 37 got underway, including new COVID-19 protocols that enforced extra distance between contestants and staff and, as with other quarters of life, introduced some stiffness to a usually nimble process. There were also new faces behind the scenes, including Richards, who took over as executive producer ahead of the season’s start. Early months pulled disproportionately from contestants in Southern California; with an ample backlog of players from further afield, many of those who eventually turned up—as well as their opponents—had had much longer to prepare. Another possible explanation is the presence of the guest hosts. Sixteen stand-ins cycled through over seven months, each bringing varying cadences, styles, and preparation levels. With retaped pickups and inevitable new-job uncertainties, guest tapings frequently stretched hours past when typical Trebek tapings would wrap, tiring contestants, crew, and staff alike. For any Jeopardy! contestant, but in particular for one in the position of playing in all five of the day’s games, it can be grueling. For the first tape day of the season, contestants were asked to arrive early; most turned up around 7:30 a.m. The final game wrapped a full 12 hours later." As Amodio notes, "having to go for a full day, ride the energy all day with all that enthusiasm, and then knowing that you have to go to sleep early and then wake up early to be ready to do it all again—it’s tough. I think that’s one of the reasons why you have so few long-term champions right there, where even if the game weren’t also changing underneath you with new questions, that physical aspect is really tough.” But Amodio adds that having a person reading the clues hasn’t been a big part of the equation. “I actually think a lot of the game’s the same no matter who’s hosting," he says. "Obviously the questions are the same, the day as a contestant is the same—you have the same contestant coordinators. There’s a lot of stuff that’s constant—even whoever’s operating the buzzer. That (timing) appeared to be the same for me. The person standing behind the podium changes, but I was surprised by how steady the experience was.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Reveals His ‘I Love Lucy’ Moment in Recent Episode

During a recent episode of Jeopardy!, reigning champion Matt Amodio shared a funny story that the game show called his I Love Lucy moment. In a famous episode of I Love Lucy, the Ricardos sell their old washing machine to their next-door neighbors Fred and Ethel. The hilarious scene from the classic television show occurs in the “Never Do Business With Friends” episode. Everything seems to be just fine with the washing machine as it’s installed in its new home and first put to use. But it suddenly malfunctions and goes haywire as it sprays water and bubbles all over their kitchen and the four friends.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: ‘Jeopardy!’s New Game Plan

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Describes the ‘Tough’ Day-to-Day of a Winning Streak on Show

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio has done it again as he claimed another victory with Monday evening’s episode. The win moves Amodio into second place on the all-time “Jeopardy!” wins list with 24 straights victories. He moves past game show icon James Halzhauer with the win and is now looking up at Ken Jennings. largely considered the greatest game show contestant of all time, Jennings famously won 74 straight episodes of “Jeopardy!” in 2004. He would go on to win several other renditions of the popular game show and claimed the title of G.O.A.T. in 2019.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy