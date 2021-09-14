CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Be more than 'pro-birth'

Lincoln Journal Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parallels between the Taliban and Texas seem striking. Neither appear to care much for democracy, human rights, civil rights, voting rights or women’s rights. And now Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to follow their lead on their controversial abortion law. What kind of state would that make us?. As...

journalstar.com

Kansas City Star

Texas’ new anti-family abortion law is already hurting women’s health care in Kansas

Texas’ latest attack on the constitutional right to abortion care, SB 8, has been in place less than a week, and already the effects of the bill are rippling across the region. The law is unique among anti-abortion measures in that the state of Texas has deputized its population to act as enforcers of a law that criminalizes anyone who helps a woman access abortion care in Texas after six-weeks gestation — well before most people know they’re pregnant in the first place.
KANSAS STATE
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: 'Pro-life' more than supplanting personal choice

Growing up Southern Baptist and Church of Christ, I understand why some people are against abortion; there's a religious belief that abortion is baby-killing. The Old Testament says God knits humans in the womb. It advocates for the view of preciousness. Strict religious interpreters take it a step further, presuming that inviable fetuses have intrinsic value exclusive of lives in being. The Southern Baptist Convention supported abortion until the early 1980s.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: Pro-life or pro-choice?

States continue to pass laws restricting abortion. The intent is to reverse the 1973 Supreme Court Roe vs. Wade decision. I consider myself pro-life. Our children are adopted. They were conceived before Roe vs. Wade. Had their lives been aborted, one small-town in Iowa would not have a primary care physician and a medical clinic in San Diego would not have a nurse. Society has benefited because they were born.
ALBERT LEA, MN
State
Texas State
Gadsden Times

A new take on pro-life: Anti-vaxxers need more protection than a 'fertilized speck'

Once upon a time, religion held sway in American life. From 1619 to the 1950s, it was used to deny African Americans, Native Americans, homosexuals, women, and others equal protection of the law. Today, only women are still being burdened by positive laws denying them control of their reproductive health as a result of spurious argumentation about the nature of potential new life they may be carrying.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Herald Tribune

Sunday's letters: Ranked Choice Voting, COVID rules, pro-birth hypocrisy, more

In 2007, Sarasota voters overwhelmingly passed Ranked Choice Voting for use in City Commission races. Fourteen years later, implementation is still on hold pending certification of tabulation software by the Secretary of State, who will not consider certification due to an inaccurate reading of state law. RCV allows voters to...
SARASOTA, FL
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Ricketts confused on liberty

Interesting to see Gov. Pete Ricketts criticizing President Biden, as he does with everything Biden does, this time on mask mandates. Ricketts says it's a "stunning violation of personal freedoms and abuse of federal government power. He went on to say "... this is about government control and taking away personal liberties." Then he said, "Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health." And then said that it's not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices.
POLITICS
lmcexperience.com

More than an election

All elections matter. No matter how seemingly small or trivial. California is going to have a recall election Sept. 14 in which voters will decide whether to keep Gavin Newsom as governor. If recalled, Newsom will be replaced by one of 46 candidates — and most likely a republican. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Pete Ricketts
Kansas Reflector

‘Mission critical’: Four numbers that explain why abortion rights in Kansas face an urgent test

This is not a drill. Extremist anti-abortion forces have victory in their sights, and women across the nation have good reason to fear the imminent end of Roe v. Wade. This reality could soon come to Kansas. The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month refused to stop an unprecedented Texas law that effectively bans all […] The post ‘Mission critical’: Four numbers that explain why abortion rights in Kansas face an urgent test appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

California governor signs privacy laws for abortion patients

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws on Wednesday that aim to protect the privacy of abortion providers and their patients, declaring California to be a “reproductive freedom state” in contrast to Texas and its efforts to limit the procedure.One law makes it a crime to film people within 100 feet (30 meters) of an abortion clinic for the purpose of intimidation — a law abortion rights groups believe to be the first of its kind in the country. The other law makes it easier for people on their parents' insurance plans to keep sensitive medical information secret, including abortions.The...
IMMIGRATION
#Taliban#Voting Rights#Abortion
Fox News

Psaki snaps at male reporter over question about abortion, Biden's faith: 'You've never faced those choices'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter Thursday after he asked how President Biden can consider himself a Catholic while also supporting abortion. Owen Jensen, a reporter with EWTN, a Catholic news network, asked Psaki during her daily press briefing why the president supports abortion "when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Human Rights
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Women's Health
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE

