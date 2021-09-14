The week's best quotes on sellouts, support, rallies and redistricting

"There was a lot of noise made about the sellout streak and the amount of fans that were going to be in the stands, and you can focus on that side, or there's the other side where, man, what an opportunity for some of these kids who have never had the opportunity to come to a game got." -- Adrian Martinez, Husker quarterback, on the Red Carpet Experience that kept the Huskers' sellout streak alive through 377 games and gave hundred of kids the chance to attend a home football game, thanks to a small number of donors.