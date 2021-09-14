CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Covid safety procedures being prioritized at Beaver Local

 9 days ago

CALCUTTA — COVID-19 cases are up from last year within the district despite the best efforts of the administration, staff and students of Beaver Local. Superintendent Eric Lowe reported to the school board during their Monday night meeting that there have been 22 positive cases since the first day of school less than three weeks ago. Lowe said the district has several safety procedures in place such as frequent hand washing, frequent sanitizing of public spaces, one-way hallways and social distancing, and they are still being prioritized. The district is working with the Columbiana County Health Department to follow a plan that works for their school community.

