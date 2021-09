IOWA — The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change or IPCC released its first report on the global state of our climate in 1990. Since then there have been six complete reports. The most recent was released in August in which there were 234 authors from over 60 countries involved in putting it together. Dr. Ed Hawkins is a climate science professor at the University of Reading in England, and was one of the lead authors on the report. “We spent three years sifting through all of the evidence to produce this summary of the state of knowledge about the climate system,” said Hawkins.

