Armstrong Teasdale Adds Litigation Attorneys in Missouri and England
Armstrong Teasdale LLP issued the following announcement on Sept. 8. Armstrong Teasdale announces that Of Counsel Christopher Zarda has joined the firm in Kansas City, Missouri; Associate Solicitor William Bainbridge has joined in London, England; and Associate Sarah Bardol has joined in St. Louis, Missouri. All members of the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution practice, they add to a roster of more than 340 attorneys at Armstrong Teasdale throughout the U.S. and U.K.stlrecord.com
Comments / 0