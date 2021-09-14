CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Agriculture Might Be Even Worse for the Environment Than Previously Thought

By Brittany Martin
Vegetarian Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, more than 17 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions are created due to food production around the world. In a new study published in the scientific journal Nature Food, researchers find that 57 percent of those emissions are linked specifically to the production of what they term “animal-based human food.” While previous studies have always indicated an environmental impact of animal agriculture, this study finds numbers even higher than previous examinations.

