CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nokia return will not end doubts about O-RAN

By Iain Morris
Light Reading
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the time it took Emma Raducanu to go from tennis unknown to US Open-winning global superstar, the O-RAN Alliance has pulled off a similarly improbable and stunning transformation. Just days ago, Nokia paused all technical activity in the group, apparently worried it was not compliant with US law. After a few changes executed as swiftly as a Raducanu forehand, the Finnish equipment maker's concerns have seemingly vanished.

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lithuanian agency warns against use of Chinese-made phones

Lithuanian cybersecurity experts are urging the country's government agencies to abandon the use of Chinese smartphone brands after an investigation identified security vulnerabilities and censorship concerns with certain devices.Lithuania’s National Cyber Security Center said it found four major cybersecurity risks for devices made by Huawei and Xiaomi including two relating to pre-installed apps and one involving personal data leakage, and warned against using these two brands. Xiaomi phones, which contain a content-filtering feature for 449 keywords or groups of keywords in Chinese characters, also carry the risk of possible restrictions on freedom of expression, according to the Lithuanian...
CELL PHONES
TheConversationCanada

Why have Canada and Australia taken such a different approach to China?

Over the past two years, China has punished Canada and Australia for actions that the Chinese deem objectionable — and in response, both countries have faced unjust detentions of their citizens and sudden, harsh trade barriers. Yet these two members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — which also includes the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand — have responded differently. That’s evident in the recent launch of the Australia/U.K./U.S. security pact called AUKUS, from which Canada is conspicuously absent. The agreement includes provisions to start consultations to help Australia acquire a fleet of nuclear-propelled submarines. Why was Canada...
POLITICS
The Independent

Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond

Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande said Wednesday it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains. Even if it misses the payment, the company would still have a 30-day grace period before it is deemed in default.
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Ericsson's 12kg 5G box puts Nokia and Huawei on back foot

The young woman in the Ericsson photo appears far too happy to be wearing a hard hat and lugging radio units, but that is the point. Earlier generations of equipment were so heavy that a box would have wrenched her arms from their sockets. With the new lightweight units, she looks as if she is ambling merrily down the local high street, a bag of shopping in each hand.
ELECTRONICS
Light Reading

Eurobites: Telecom Italia leads the 5G pack, says Opensignal

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: DAZN reportedly bidding for BT Sport; European Commission on collision course with Apple over phone chargers; don't buy Chinese phones, says Lithuanian government. Telecom Italia (TIM) has landed the top European spot for download speed in Opensignal's latest overview of the global 5G market,...
NFL
Light Reading

China Mobile faces $15B bill for second 5G network

China Mobile could be on the hook for as much as $15 billion for the construction of the new national 700MHz network. The giant telco's partnership with newcomer China Broadcast Network (CBN) has never been thought to have been one of equals. But it has now revealed it will foot the entire bill for the construction of the greenfield 5G network.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#China Mobile#Finnish#Chinese#Politico#Phytium#Americans#The European Commission#Ec#The O Ran Alliance#Wto#Light Reading#At T#Deutsche Telekom#Ntt#Orange 1 2#Ccp
Light Reading

India's Vodafone Idea wins battle, needs to win the war

For the first time in months, India's third-largest service provider, Vodafone Idea, is on somewhat positive footing. The recent measures announced by the government, including a four-year moratorium for spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, will help the company stabilize operations. The telecom reforms inspired Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nokia G50 review: Our verdict on the brand’s £199 5G phone

The future of phones is in 5G. The fifth-generation standard for cellular networks, it’s expected that 5G will be used by more than 1.7 billion people by 2025. The fancy new networks will offer much greater bandwidth than current 4G networks, providing improved download speeds to the extent that they’ll begin to challenge traditional service providers for our main internet connection.It might be time, then, to jump on the 5G bandwagon when you come to your next phone choice. Most major phone companies now offer a few 5G-ready handsets, but as a relatively new technology, phones with 5G adaptability usually...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
FOXBusiness

White House monitoring China's Evergrande

The state of Chinese lender Evergrande is roiling U.S. financial markets in what is one of the worst sessions for stocks since July. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14746.397621 +32.49 +0.22%. Investors remain on edge over whether a possible default, reportedly in the billions, would impact the U.S. economy and potentially...
FOREIGN POLICY
Light Reading

Ericsson CEO signals new direct approach to enterprise

Competing against your own customers is rarely a winning move. That explains why Ericsson CEO Bï¿½rje Ekholm has always preferred to go through operators when catering to other types of business. But what if these organizations want to bypass the telcos? Some of the world's big industrial groups are now spectrum licensees. And not all of them want operators involved.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Eurobites: 5G is good for you, insists ETNO

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telkom pursues separate SA listing for towers subsidiary; Ericsson weighs in with lighter radio; Netflix launches free service in Kenya, but only on Android mobiles. It may well be on a hiding to nothing, but the European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) is once...
WORLD
Light Reading

US government of two minds over blacklisting Honor

US security agencies are divided over whether to include China's smartphone maker Honor on an export blacklist. The departments of Defense and Energy favored blacklisting the company, which Huawei sold in 2020, while the Commerce and State departments opposed this. The deadlock was at the level of permanent civil servants. It will now be escalated to political appointees at the four departments.
U.S. POLITICS
Light Reading

Eurobites: Virgin picks Plume for 'smart home' services push in UK

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange turns to Ericsson for mobile money boost; Vodafone, ITU combine on mobile Internet initiative in Africa; BT's emissions target moves closer. UK cable operator Virgin Media has teamed up with Plume, a mesh Wi-Fi specialist, to make Plume's HomePass smart home service available...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Nokia, Ericsson start winning Huawei replacement deals

Nokia and Ericsson ï¿½ two behemoths in the 5G equipment space ï¿½ have been winning some of the big, early contracts to replace Huawei's equipment in US networks. "We needed a partner that could step up and provide a turn-key solution," said Frank DiRico, the CEO of Viaero Wireless, in a release. The company this week announced that Ericsson would replace Huawei's core, radio access network (RAN), microwave and router equipment across more than 900 LTE sites in Viaero's network, but it did not provide financial details for the effort.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Starlink to exit beta, as EU eyes OneWeb stake

Just when you take your eye off it, the broadband space race heats up. On the one hand, there's Elon Musk, announcing SpaceX's Starlink will emerge from its "Better Than Nothing Beta" next month. Meanwhile, the EU has cracked open the door to investing in its British rival OneWeb. Brussels...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy