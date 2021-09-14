Nokia return will not end doubts about O-RAN

The future of phones is in 5G. The fifth-generation standard for cellular networks, it’s expected that 5G will be used by more than 1.7 billion people by 2025. The fancy new networks will offer much greater bandwidth than current 4G networks, providing improved download speeds to the extent that they’ll begin to challenge traditional service providers for our main internet connection.It might be time, then, to jump on the 5G bandwagon when you come to your next phone choice. Most major phone companies now offer a few 5G-ready handsets, but as a relatively new technology, phones with 5G adaptability usually...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO