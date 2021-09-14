CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton Joins Coalition to Stop the ATF from Infringing on Second Amendment Rights

By Press release submission
setexasrecord.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Attorney General issued the following announcement on Sept. 9. Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate coalition that filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court, seeking to stop the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) from re-interpreting federal statutes in order to declare that owning or using a “bump stock” turns a semi-automatic rifle into a machine gun, subjecting the owner to criminal prosecution. The brief argues that thousands of Americans have lawfully purchased and owned these accessories for years and use them for lawful purposes, and that the ATF’s revised interpretation will cause far-reaching consequences and restrict fundamental Second Amendment freedoms.

setexasrecord.com

Comments / 0

