Paxton Files Multiple Lawsuits Against School Districts Defying State Law
Texas Attorney General issued the following announcement on Sept. 10. Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the filing today of six lawsuits against six school districts defying Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38 regarding mask mandates: Richardson, Round Rock, Galveston, Elgin, Spring and Sherman Independent School Districts. In the 2021-2022 school year, several school districts across the state have refused to follow state law — the Texas Disaster Act and Executive Order GA-38 – which place the Governor in charge of the statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of the Attorney General anticipates the filing of additional lawsuits if school districts and other governmental entities continue to defy state law.setexasrecord.com
Comments / 0