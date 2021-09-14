CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

“Lightning in a bottle”: UMD School of Music remembers voice professor Carmen Balthrop

By Marlia Nash
dbknews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a spring day in 2001, the music school faculty sat in a meeting. This meeting was to conclude a fantastic school year once again. Routinely, former director Christopher Kendall asked if there were any announcements at the end of the meeting. Voice professor Carmen Balthrop stood up and said it was her birthday. Everyone applauded. She then proceeded to serenade herself with the tune of “Happy Birthday.”

dbknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
winona.edu

WSU Music Professor Awarded American Prize in Conducting

“It has been over a year and a half since my students, musician colleagues, and I have been able to perform in our authentic settings. This award caused me to reflect on those beautiful moments in the rehearsal hall and on the concert stage and feel a sense of energy and optimism for life in the post-pandemic world.”
WINONA, MN
Morning Journal

FSO School of Music returns to in-person music lessons

The Firelands Symphony Orchestra School of Music begins the Fall 2021 session of music lessons for all ages, both in-person and online, according to a news release. After abandoning in-person music instruction for a year and a half, the school is resuming its slate of affordable music lessons from highly qualified instructors, the release said.
HURON, OH
dbknews.com

Here’s what performances you can expect at The Clarice this semester

This semester’s performances at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at the University of Maryland can be enjoyed in person and virtually, improving accessibility of the arts. After being entirely virtual last year, performances at The Clarice have gotten closer to normalcy with relaxed COVID-19 regulations. Performances from the music...
ENTERTAINMENT
fredonia.edu

Music recital to celebrate diverse voices

School of Music Senior Lecturer Lynne McMurtry, contralto, and Alison d’Amato, guest pianist and assistant professor of Vocal Coaching at the Eastman School of Music, will present a recital program that celebrates the rich history of art song while bringing it firmly into the contemporary, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., in Rosch Recital Hall.
FREDONIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music School#Music Education#Umd#Science And Technology#Umd School Of Music#The University Senate#Carnegie Hall
Slipped Disc

New York seeks professor of music theory and race

This new advertisement is the latest advance in the discipline of musicology. The Department of Music at Columbia University invites applications for a full-time, tenure track appointment at the rank of Assistant Professor with a specialization in Music Theory and Race, which may include a scholarly emphasis on critical race theory, historical perspectives on race and music theory, or other issues of race, ethnicity, and/or indigeneity as they pertain to music theory and analysis. The successful candidate must have a completed PhD or DMA by June 30, 2022, the time of appointment.
COLLEGES
Penn

Professors remember events of 9/11

The 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, is Saturday. Every year, the anniversary of that day brings back vivid memories for people around the United States. Although most IUP students were too young to fully comprehend the events of that day, the anniversary brings back a flood of memories for professors at the university.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bryn Mawr Now

Remembering Michael Tratner, Professor of Literatures in English

The Department of Literatures in English will host a memorial service for Professor Tratner on Monday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.; weather permitting, the service will take place on the lawn in front of English House. The below remembrance from President Kim Cassidy was sent to the Bryn Mawr community on Monday, Sept. 13.
BRYN MAWR, PA
WTVQ

MSU music professor Dr. Michelle Paise is KMEA University Teacher of the Year

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs) – Dr. Michele Paynter Paise, assistant professor of music education at Morehead State University and director of The Kodály Institute of Kentucky, was is Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) District 8’s 2021-22 University Teacher of the Year. Paise was among several teachers nominated for the...
MOREHEAD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
Brown Daily Herald

U. professors remember 9/11, discuss its meaning for students today

While many students at Brown might not remember the events of the 9/11 attacks, some University professors still vividly recall the events of that day as well as its aftermath, carrying with them reflections 20 years later. The Herald spoke to four professors about their recollections of that day and...
COLLEGES
Smithsonian

Remembering George Wein, Legendary Music Festival Producer

The Smithsonian Folkways family is saddened by the recent passing of George Wein (1925–2021), who was responsible for creating the form of outdoor multi-stage music festivals that we have come to know and that have made live music accessible to much larger audiences. He founded the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals, the Playboy Jazz Festival, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, among many other events.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
University of Arkansas

Music Professor Publishes Book on Viennese Operetta

A new book by Micaela Baranello, assistant professor in the Department of Music, explores musical theater of early 20th-century Vienna. Recently published by the University of California Press, The Operetta Empire examines how operetta, a popular form of middlebrow entertainment, staged identity at the end of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, including issues of nationalism, gender and labor.
Montrose Daily Press

Award-winning pianist and professor is bringing classical music to Montrose

Music is a powerful medium with the unique ability to convey and evoke thought, emotion, fear and passion without a single word. For David Korevaar, performance involves making music “speak,” a feat he hopes to bring to the Montrose Pavilion on Sept. 19 as part of the Western Slope Concert Series.
MONTROSE, CO
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Melvin Van Peebles, Influential Director, Actor and Writer, Dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker behind “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song,” and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. “Sweet Sweetback” was a groundbreaking film a few times over. Van Peebles financed and released the film independently, paving the way for an entire ecosystem of indie cinema. Because he couldn’t afford a traditional marketing campaign, he used the film’s soundtrack album to build awareness for the movie. And most crucially, he proved that films by Black filmmakers about Black life in America could be a profitable endeavor, presaging the explosion in Blaxploitation cinema of the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Melvin Van Peebles Dies: Iconic Filmmaker, Actor, and Novelist Was 89

Multi-hyphenate talent (director, writer, composer, actor, author) Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The news was announced on Wednesday by The Criterion Collection and Janus Films, which shared it on behalf of the entire Van Peebles family. The “giant of American Cinema” passed away on September 21 at home with his family. Van Peebles gave American independent cinema exactly what it needed, when it needed it most: an explosive shake-up, with his unfiltered expression of Black consciousness and energetic style. The anarchic 1971 blaxploitation classic “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” undeniably shifted the course of American film history, and...
CELEBRITIES
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee Professor remembered after 31 years of teaching

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dr. Bill Larsen, who passed away on Tuesday, August 7, served as an educator at the University of Tennessee for 31 years. Dr. Larsen, a renowned professor of English and Cinema, impacted students along his journey through education. “He never forgot a name, he never forgot...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy