“Lightning in a bottle”: UMD School of Music remembers voice professor Carmen Balthrop
On a spring day in 2001, the music school faculty sat in a meeting. This meeting was to conclude a fantastic school year once again. Routinely, former director Christopher Kendall asked if there were any announcements at the end of the meeting. Voice professor Carmen Balthrop stood up and said it was her birthday. Everyone applauded. She then proceeded to serenade herself with the tune of “Happy Birthday.”dbknews.com
Comments / 0