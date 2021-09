Every three days, more Americans die from COVID-19 than were killed on 9/11. But our national outrage isn’t directed at the virus that over the past month has killed an average of 1,260 people in this country every day — a number that continues to rise. Rather, it’s about masks. About vaccines. About whether a government that we properly rail against when it fails to ensure our safety has the power and the duty to impose rules to keep us safe.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO