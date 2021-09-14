Officially Integrated into TRON, Gate.io Is Launching the First On-Chain Display of KAWS's NFT
BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / On September 13, TRON tweeted to announce that the time-honored exchange Gate.io has completed its integration with the TRC721 standard and BTFS, officially joining the TRON ecosystem. In parallel, Gate.io will partner with APENFT Foundation to launch the first on-chain display of the NFT work 'UNTITLED (KIMPSONS)' by KAWS on September 15.www.dallassun.com
Comments / 0