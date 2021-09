A structure fire in Penngrove is snuffed out, but not before it spread to some nearby vegetation and forced evacuations Tuesday afternoon. The blaze broke out off of Ormsby Lane around 1:00 p.m., just north of Corona Road. The Sonoma County Sheriff ordered evacuations in the area, just east of Petaluma city limits, south of Old Redwood Highway, and north of Corona Road. All evacuation orders were lifted around 3:30 p.m. after forward progress of the blaze had been stopped. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PENNGROVE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO