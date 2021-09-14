CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Kirill Kaprizov Talks Have Gone Cold; Start of Regular Season in Jeopardy

By Eric Strack
minnesotasportsfan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter finally playing at Xcel Energy Center in the flesh last season, Minnesota Wild fans were hoping that any and all Russian-style Kirill Kaprizov drama was behind them. But it became very apparent early this offseason that wasn’t going to be the case. Still, even the most cynical of NHL followers thought a deal would get done before teams gathered for training camp in late September. At the least, before pucks dropped in game 1 of 82 (October 15 for the Wild).

www.minnesotasportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Kaprizov contract talks quiet down to almost nothing

I hate this. We all probably hate this. The never-ending contract negotiation where we are nibbling on every bit of news or update and trying to make sense of it all. Kirill Kaprizov is still not under an NHL contract and despite threats of other leagues and short bursts of reported confidence in getting a deal done, there really is no end in sight.
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild Showdown: Kevin Fiala vs. Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild have been very fortunate to have two forwards that have become star players in the last season or so. Those two, of course, being Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala. They’re both very capable forwards, as they proved this last season but is one considered more valuable than the other? To find out, they’ll have to be compared and contrasted, and then an answer can be reached.
NHL
theScore

Guerin admits 'obstacles' holding up Kaprizov talks

Two months after denying that his negotiations with Kirill Kaprizov had reached an impasse, Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin acknowledged they aren't going as planned. "There are going to be some obstacles," Guerin told The Athletic's Michael Russo on Monday. "I will say this, we are at a point...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NBC Sports

Kirill Kaprizov extension talks go quiet as training camp approaches

Wild general manager Bill Guerin knows what it’s like to be involved in difficult contract negotiations. During the 1997-98 and 1999-00 NHL seasons he missed multiple games with the Devils and Oilers, respectively, while sorting out new deals. That’s why he’s not worried about the fact that training camps open...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild GM Bill Guerin addresses ongoing Kirill Kaprizov saga

A few weeks ago, it seemed like things were progressing well in the contract talks between the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov. A general structure of a five-year, $45M contract had been tabled, and it appeared as though the high-scoring winger would be signed well before camp opens later this month. Now, without a deal announced, Wild fans are beginning to get nervous. Speaking with The Athletic’s Michael Russo, Minnesota GM Bill Guerin explained that the two sides still aren’t very far apart but that things haven’t progressed recently:
NHL
zonecoverage.com

What's the Hangup With the Kirill Kaprizov Contract Now?

Fans eagerly awaiting the end of the Kirill Kaprizov saga, we’ve got bad news for you: It’s marching on. After a summer of “contentious” negotiations, with talks rumored to have “gone cold” and (since-debunked) rumblings of an eight-figure KHL contract, the State of Hockey still must endure more twists and turns in the quest to lock down Kaprizov.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Minnesota Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov For Five Years

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed winger Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year, $45MM contract. The deal carries a $9MM average annual value and takes him through the 2025-26 season. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports that the deal carries a no-movement clause for the final two years.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
zonecoverage.com

What Would Life Without Kirill Kaprizov Look Like For the Wild?

Don’t let the headline induce any more anxiety about this situation than there already is. There is no “news” here. This was written because the prized forward has indeed not been re-signed yet. Although things began to look like they were moving along with conversations between general manager Bill Guerin and Kirill Kaprizov and his agent, things have come to a standstill yet again, per the Athletic’s Michael Russo on Sept. 13. Training camp begins on Sept. 23, giving the team and player just over a week to figure things out. Even if things finish quickly, getting over to North America takes time and could result in him missing part or all of training camp.
NHL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Kaprizov Available to Wild Immediately After Hiding Out in Florida Prior to New Contract

Yesterday, news broke that the Minnesota Wild had finally signed Calder winner, Kirill Kaprizov, to a 5-year, $45 million contract but questions still remained on his availability. Some of those questions have been answered this afternoon. According to Michael Russo (The Athletic), Kirill and his agent have been in Florida...
NHL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Minnesota Wild Finally Ink Kirill Kaprizov to Long-Term Contract

Minnesota Wild fans started hitting panic buttons last week, when they realized that Kirill Kaprizov was in danger of missing training camp and, maybe, regular season games if he didn’t hurry up and sign the contract that’s reportedly been in front of him for weeks. But, the wait is (kind of) over.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Signing Kirill Kaprizov was hard — and now comes the even harder part for the Wild

Introduction: Host Michael Rand has two main thoughts about Tuesday's big news that the Wild signed Kirill Kaprizov to a new contract. 1) Obviously it's a good thing that they got it done. It took longer than expected, but not quite long enough to be a training camp distraction, and the five-year, $45 million term is right on what Rand projected a month ago. 2) If signing Kaprizov was difficult, now comes the even harder part: navigating future seasons with so much money tied up in Zach Parise and Ryan Suter's buyouts.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xcel Energy Center#Russian#Gm#Covid#Fda#Health Canada#Minnesota Sports Fan
markerzone.com

KAPRIZOV AND GUERIN COMMENT ON THE LIKELIHOOD THAT KAPRIZOV WOULD HAVE PLAYED IN THE KHL THIS YEAR

The Minnesota Wild and the Kirill Kaprizov camp can now breathe a collective sigh of relief, as all sides seemed to have gotten what they wanted. Kaprizov, 24, cashed in on a 5-year, $45M deal, making him the highest paid player in Wild franchise history after scoring nearly a point-per-game with 51 points in 55 games in his first NHL season and capturing the Calder Trophy.
NHL
fullpresscoverage.com

NHL Notebook: Kirill Kaprizov Gets Paid And Zdeno Chara Heads Back To The Island

The start of NHL training camps are here and we are only a few weeks now from the start of the 2021-22 NHL Regular Season. Preseason action begins this upcoming weekend. Not to mention prospect tournaments have been going on as well. With that being said there were some notable players yet to be signed but finally did prior to the start of training. Let us dive into the news and notes version of the NHL Notebook featuring Kirill Kaprizov getting paid, Zdeno Chara heads back to where it started, Elvis Merzlikins has a long-term gig, Zach Parise finally signs, and much more.
NHL
KARE

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin, Kirill Kaprizov discuss new deal

ST PAUL, Minn. — After a rollercoaster ride of an offseason, the Minnesota Wild and star forward Kirill Kaprizov have reached an agreement that will keep the Russian phenom with the club through the 2025-26 season. On Tuesday, the Wild announced they agreed to a five-year, $45 million contract fresh...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kirill Kaprizov and Wild GM Bill Guerin finalized contract with face-to-face meeting in Florida

South Beach isn't a stop on the NHL circuit, but the beachy Florida neighborhood has become embedded in Wild lore. That's where the team finally signed star forward Kirill Kaprizov to a splashy five-year, $45 million contract on Tuesday to end a monthslong negotiation on the brink of training camp. And it was the in-person meeting between Kaprizov, his agent and General Manager Bill Guerin amid the sand and surf that Guerin believes helped seal the deal.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy