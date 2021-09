The economy is returning to a facsimile of the pre-2020 world, but the boom in cloud adoption triggered by the COVID-pandemic shutdown shows no sign of slowing. Paralleling the rise in cloud has been an increase in enterprise adoption of open-source technology. Ninety percent of information technology leaders currently use open-source products, according to the 2021 “The State of Enterprise Open Source” report published by Red Hat Inc. This simultaneous growth of cloud and open-source is in part due to a positive feedback cycle, where cloud adoption means containerization, which leads to a company opting into Kubernetes for container orchestration, which in turn brings previously closed software consumers into the open-source community.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 HOURS AGO