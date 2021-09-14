Starbucks and Dunkin' Are Embracing Apple Drinks. Should You Fall for Them?
Taste-testing Starbucks' Apple Crisp Macchiato and Dunkin's Iced Caramel Apple Cider. I live in New England, where summers are short and mostly mild. Still, by the time August comes around, I’m hankering for Maine fall, and national coffee chains are always happy to oblige. Usually, brands such as Starbucks and Dunkin' race to be the first to put out their fall displays and release cinnamon-laced beverages that are barely reminiscent of coffee.www.americastestkitchen.com
