Starbucks and Dunkin' Are Embracing Apple Drinks. Should You Fall for Them?

Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald's made some menu changes for safety and efficacy reasons. "To simplify operations ... and ensure the best possible experience for our customers, we are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin temporarily removing some items from the menu," Bill Garrett, McDonald's senior vice president of operations, told Business Insider in March 2020. These changes included closing dining areas and removing salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, and the all day breakfast from the menu.

RESTAURANTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO