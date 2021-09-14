CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rihanna made a very late but very LIT appearance at the Met Gala 2021, arm-in-arm with A$AP Rocky

glamourmagazine.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MET Gala is finally here, and on even more important news, so is aunty Rih Rih. Fashionably late may be a cliché but for one of our all time faves, it's a lifestyle. But we all know that good things come to those who wait and we are NOT disappointed. We are so lucky to be able to witness our favourite popstar-turned entrepreneur glide up the MET Gala's steps this year. We're of course talking about Rihanna... We've been waiting for three long years and it's finally here.

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hold Hands During Late-Night Fish Market Date In NYC — Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit up a NYC seafood joint at 3am on Friday, Sept. 17, and the photos are so adorable. So cute! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky packed on some sweet PDA while enjoying a late-night date night at El Puerto Seafood & Fish Market in Harlem during the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 17. The rapper, 32, and Rihanna, 33, had big smiles on their faces as they held hands and entered the eatery at 3 a.m.. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Rihanna
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Keke Palmer
Person
Demna Gvasalia
codelist.biz

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky spotted kissing on a date

Rumors have been circulating for over a year that Rihanna and A§AP Rocky should be THE new dream couple. In an interview, the rapper even described the singer as the “love of his life”. Now the two have also been photographed on a romantic date where they kissed deeply. Proof...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Rocky#Miss A#Balenciaga Couture
Vulture

Rihanna Stuns in Balenciaga at Met Gala, Obviously

In what was perhaps the least surprising turn of events last night, Rihanna arrived to the Met Gala fashionably late along with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, clad in one of the evening’s most memorable looks. Marking the couple’s red-carpet debut, Rihanna wore an all-black ruffled Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat, while Rocky donned a colorful quilt-inspired look by ERL. The two were the last celebrities to arrive at the event, around 10 p.m., after considerable drama over when they would show up. This is not Rihanna’s first show-stopping Met Gala look, of course — who could forget her pope ensemble in 2018 or 2015’s omelette dress? But even when the singer didn’t make it to the Gala, like in 2019, she still ruled the conversation. Such is her power.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Rihanna Is The Queen Of The MET Gala

For her appearance at the 2021 MET Gala, Rihanna stepped out wearing Balenciaga. Her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, was with her. Rihanna is the Queen of both the MET Gala and the festivities that come after fashion’s biggest night. The singer has thrown some of the most epic parties and is expected to throw this year’s hottest, glamorous MET Gala after-party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna hit NYC seafood joint at 3 a.m.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a late-night date night at El Puerto Seafood & Fish Market in Harlem in the early morning hours on Friday. The rapper, 32, and RiRi, 33, were photographed looking loved up as they hit the shabby seafood spot at 3 a.m. Both artists had big...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
energy941.com

Rihanna Has Dreams Of Marriage With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since late 2019 but have kept their relationship on the low until recently. The couple attended the 2021 Met Gala, which was their first red carpet debut as an item. A source close to Rihanna said, “Rihanna still has dreams of marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Zendaya reveals why she will not be attending the 2021 Met Gala: 'My fans are going to be very upset with me'

Zendaya left fans devastated on Thursday morning after revealing she will not be able to attend the 2021 Met Gala due to a scheduling conflict. During a joint interview with her Dune costar Timothée Chalamet, who is hosting the invite-only event on September 13th, the star confirmed she will be missing this year's In America: A Lexicon of Fashion-themed bash.
BEAUTY & FASHION
energy941.com

RiRi And Rocky Made Their Met Gala Debut And Look Smitten

After a long wait, fans and the press finally got a glimpse of the queen of the MET Gala, Rihanna, who arrived on the MET red carpet alongside her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. Rihanna rocked an all-black ensemble that resembled a sleeping bag and Rocky wore what looked like your favorite quilt that was made by your grandma.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Iman's Headpiece, A$AP Rocky's Blanket and More Stars Who Went Big at the 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala was filled with show-stopping moments. From outfit changes to outrageous accessories, celebs were sure to make a statement on fashion's biggest night. From Iman to Dan Levy, stars fully embraced this year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday night. Browse the photos below to see who went big at this year's Met Gala.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

The Very Best Tweets And Memes From The 2021 Met Gala

Unbelievably enough, we’ve made it to yet another Met Gala, and while nothing could ever rival the 2019 “Notes on Camp” theme (or Rihanna’s Catholicism-inspired headdress at the 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” gala, for that matter), this year’s theme – which focuses on all things related to American fashion – is guaranteed not to disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy