Rihanna made a very late but very LIT appearance at the Met Gala 2021, arm-in-arm with A$AP Rocky
The MET Gala is finally here, and on even more important news, so is aunty Rih Rih. Fashionably late may be a cliché but for one of our all time faves, it's a lifestyle. But we all know that good things come to those who wait and we are NOT disappointed. We are so lucky to be able to witness our favourite popstar-turned entrepreneur glide up the MET Gala's steps this year. We're of course talking about Rihanna... We've been waiting for three long years and it's finally here.www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
Comments / 0