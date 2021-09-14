CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaring European Energy Prices Could Send The Commodity Boom Into Overdrive

Record breaking natural gas and electricity prices in Europe could be the harbinger of increased volatility in global commodity markets, according to Goldman Sachs. “European energy pricing dynamics offer a glimpse of what is in store for other commodity markets, with widening deficits and depleting inventories leading to elevated price volatility,” the investment bank’s analysts wrote in a new report carried by Bloomberg.

investing.com

Goldman Sees $90 Oil If Coming Winter Is Colder Than Normal

(Bloomberg) -- Oil may surge to $90 a barrel if the approaching winter in the northern hemisphere proves colder than normal, said Jeff Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS). Such a rise would be $10 higher than the bank’s current forecast and would be...
investing.com

Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter. Liquefied natural gas prices are skyrocketing as seasonally low European...
dallassun.com

Soaring energy prices become major headache for China

Europe is being ravaged by an unprecedented energy crisis, and it may already be spreading. Asia, the world's biggest buyer of gas and coal, may be next, with China particularly vulnerable because of the size of its economy. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the big problem for China is not natural gas....
Amos Hochstein
WLFI.com

Russia urged to pump more gas to Europe as energy prices soar

The International Energy Agency has called on Russia to supply more natural gas to Europe to help alleviate soaring energy prices. The Paris-based group said in a statement that while Russia is fulfilling its long-term contracts to European customers, exports are down from their 2019 level. Russia is the European Union's largest supplier of natural gas.
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold record gains

Oil prices rose overnight in line with the general rebound in commodities seen over the past 24 hours. The return of greater China has seen oil prices continue to rise in Asia today. Oil prices were boosted overnight by a dramatic fall in US API Crude Inventories by 6.108 million barrels. But the continuing rise in gas prices is also a supportive factor that will limit losses going forward. Additionally, Reuters reported overnight that OPEC+ compliance had risen to 116% in August and that the grouping was struggling to pump enough crude to meet demand.
investing.com

The European Energy Crisis Is About To Go Global

It was only a matter of time, really. In a globalized world, energy crunches can hardly remain regionally contained for very long, especially in a context of damaged supply chains and a rush to cut investment in fossil fuels. The energy crunch that began in Europe earlier this month may...
investing.com

Aura Energy Ltd (AEE)

July 28 (Reuters) - Aura Energy Ltd AEE.AX :* SIGNED C$4.5 MILLION FUNDING TERM SHEET FOR CREATION OF A JOINT VENTURE VEHICLE WITH TSX-LISTED CHILEAN METALS. June 19 (Reuters) - Aura Energy Ltd AEE.AX :* GOT NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REMOVE DIRECTORS AT GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FROM ASEAN DEEP VALUE FUND.
investing.com

Natural Gas: Are $6 Bets Still Valid if Demand Frays Before Cold?

Fall is here, bringing the next most anticipated pricing phase for natural gas this year. Thus far, a global squeeze in energy sources for cooling have sent US gas futures to seven-year peaks this summer and LNG, or liquefied natural gas, to record highs. Typically, there is a so-called ‘shoulder...
morningbrew.com

Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage is Coming for US

Add natural gas to the “way too expensive” list along with space travel and succulents. Europe is facing a serious gas crisis after prices have surged 280% this year, compounding supply crunches in areas like food, shipping, and home energy. Two fertilizer plants that supplied 60% of the UK’s CO2...
moneyweek.com

What to invest in to beat soaring energy prices

Before I get started today, a quick reminder that we’d like to pick your brains about your investment views and habits. As a wee “thank you”, if you fill in the survey, you’ll also get the chance to win a £50 Amazon voucher. Just click here to give it a go.
