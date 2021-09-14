CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The O’Toole Chronicles: Stay Gold

By Kevin O'Toole
New Jersey Globe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Outsiders by S.E Hinton is one of my all-time favorite books. As a youngster, I read it no less than a dozen times. It had a lasting and profound impact on me. The complexity and friction of the interactions between different social classes, the challenges of growing up poor and growing up with little or no parental oversight, the lack of real structure, the gangs in Oklahoma, the romance and dreams of kids born with much, and some born with nothing, were themes that captured my attention.

