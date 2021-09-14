CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Vechain Price Analysis: VET/USD still trading bearishly below the $0.1150 mark

By Arnold Kirimi
cryptopolitan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVechain price analysis is bearish for today. VET/USD retraces after peaking at around $43. VET is set to retest the $38 support. Vechain price analysis indicates bearish price action momentum to follow later today as the market peaked around $43 earlier today and currently declined back to $0.11250 support. Therefore, we expect VET/USD to decline further and retest the $0.11220 support later today.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Axie Infinity Price Analysis: AXS goes up to $66, finds rejection at $67

Axie Infinity price analysis is bullish today. AXS/USD rallied to the previous swing high today. AXS is set to reach new several-week highs in days to come. The price of Axie Infinity is up today, having advanced over the previous 24 hours and nearing the prior swing high of $65. We anticipate further gains later today and a new high if AXS/USD continues to advance at this rate.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears struggle below 1.1700 amid oversold RSI

EUR/USD bears take a breather around fresh monthly low. Oversold RSI, multi-day-old support lines challenge further downside. 20-day EMA, monthly resistance line will gain attention during corrective pullback. EUR/USD seesaws around the monthly low near 1.1690 amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the currency major...
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP aims to spike to $1.5 in the course of the week

Ripple price analysis is bullish for today. XRP/USD consolidates around $0.9450 today. XRP is ready to reclaim $1.00 next. The Ripple price is in a strong position today since the market has laid the groundwork for further growth over the previous 24 hours. As a result, we anticipate XRP/USD to exceed $1.20 next and then establish new lows from there.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Usd#Price Action#Bitcoin And Ethereum#Xrp#Ada#Bnb#Sol#Vet#Cryptopolitan Com
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ attempts to break resistance at $6

Tezos price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours. Tezos saw a bounce from $6 support today. Further upside currently gets rejected. The bearish trend in Tezos’ price analysis continues today, with the market retreating from $6 and rejecting any additional gains near $5.85. As a result, we expect XTZ/USD to attempt to re-test the $6 support once again.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

PancakeSwap Price Analysis: CAKE spikes from $17 to $20, regains Wednesday losses

PancakeSwap price analysis is bullish today. CAKE/USD saw a slight retracement today. PancakeSwap is attempting to retest $23 resistance. PancakeSwap’s current price analysis is bullish, as a new higher low was established today above $22, and bulls are presently pushing the market higher. As a result, we anticipate the $23 resistance to break later today, allowing CAKE/USD to create a new high.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Polygon Price Analysis: MATIC finds support at $1.20

Polygon price analysis is bullish for today. MATIC/USD saw further gains overnight. The support found above $1.20. The price analysis of Polygon is favorable for today, as the market continued to fall, this time MATIC/USD bounced back from the $1.1 mark to the $1.2 support. Before demonstrating bullish reaction indicators thereon. As a result, we anticipate MATIC/USD to rise later today and regain previous major support at $0.60.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Monero price analysis: XMR/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

On the 24-hour time frame, the daily Monero price analysis indicates bulish sentiments. The daily range is from $244 to $251 daily. On the 1-hour chart, our MACD histogram displays short red bars. XMR/USD picked off the five-day Litecoin price analysis chart while the bulls had taken control of the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
FXStreet.com

VeChain Price Forecast: VET bulls charge ahead for 25% gain

VeChain price looks to continue its ascent as it retests the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.107. Even if buyers push VET through $0.107, the upswing will face other hurdles. A failure to climb past the immediate ceiling could trigger a pullback to $0.0854. VeChain price (VET) witnessed a flash...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

VeChain price analysis: VET aiming to overcome barrier at $0.1030

VeChain price analysis is bullish for today. VET/USD still holds above $0.11 support. VET is likely to move higher today. The VET/USD pair is in an uptrend due to the recent surge in price. The $0.11 support level remains a barrier for today’s price development, and the current market momentum is still positive. As a result, we anticipate that VET/USD will reverse higher once again and target the nearest resistance at $0.123.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL retests $150, prepares to rally?

Solanas price analysis is bullish for today. SOL/USD continued to decline over the last 24 hours. The Solana price is in a good position today, as it has established a higher low and has risen rapidly to $150. We expect SOL/USD to reverse after such a dramatic fall due to the fact that further decline has been rejected.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD plunges below $1,750 on soaring yields

Gold turned lower for the second successive day and retreated further from the post-FOMC highs. A more hawkish Fed/BoE and rising US bond yields drove flows away from the non-yielding metal. A broad-based USD weakness did little to lend any support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Update: After climbing above $1,770...
MARKETS
investing.com

Scoop Up These 4 Tech Stocks Trading More Than 10% Below Their 52-Week Highs

The tech industry is progressing rapidly on continuing digital transformation in almost every sector. Therefore, quality tech stocks, QUALCOMM (QCOM), Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), Box, Inc. (BOX), and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), which are trading significantly below their 52-week price highs, could be prominent bets now. These stocks are rated ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. Let’s discuss these names.Digital transformation across almost every industry, together with the wide adoption of hybrid work structures, is driving the tech industry’s growth. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) ETF has gained 36.4% over the past year, outperforming the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 31.3% returns.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC returns to $44,000 resistance, more upside to follow?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today. BTC/USD saw strong bullish momentum overnight. BTC has returned to $44,000 previous support. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today as bulls have pushed the market higher over the last 24 hours, with the $44,000 previous major support currently tested as a resistance. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to continue higher later today and regain even more of the loss.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

TRON price analysis: TRX rejected from $0.09, more downside coming?

TRON price analysis shows TRX gets rejected from $0.12. Strong support is present at $0.10. Resistance is found at $0.12. The TRON price analysis reveals TRON is getting mixed market sentiment today. Yesterday TRX got rejected at $0.090 from further climbing. Tron started correcting after touching $0.12 after two days of successful bullish swing. Today again, TRX bulls are trying again to take the price further high.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC spikes below $41,000 again, swift move above $44,000 to follow?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today. BTC/USD made another spike below $41,000 overnight. Further downside still rejected. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today as another spike below the $41,000 mark resulted in a strong rejection for further downside. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to move high later today and return above the $44,000 mark next.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Mike Novogratz claims he is calm as long as BTC “stays above $40K”

Bitcoin is currently making the entire market nervous with its bearish price movement. Among this bearish price action, investors believe regulatory issues might give Bitcoin investors a hard time. Mike Novogratz claims that if the current price levels remain above $40K, there is nothing to fear. The famous bullish investor...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Quant price analysis: QNT/USD touches $296 after bearish slide, what’s next?

Quant price analysis shows, price devalues again after brief interval. QNT/USD reaches the $296 mark. Support is still standing strong at $271 point. The Quant price analysis is showing that the cryptocurrency value is going down again after a brief upturn. The price is traveling downwards and has covered the $296.34 mark till now.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teases two-month-old triangle support below 1.3700

GBP/USD struggles to extend the first positive daily closing in last four. Bearish MACD, sustained trading below key horizontal area keeps sellers hopeful. GBP/USD seesaws around monthly low, after snapping a three-day downtrend the previous day. That said, the cable pair trades near 1.3665 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy