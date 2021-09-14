CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terra Price Analysis: Luna retraces to $36 low after touching ATH yesterday

By Arnold Kirimi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerra price analysis is bearish for today. LUNA is set to retest the $38 support. Terra price analysis indicates bearish price action momentum to follow later today as the market peaked around $38 earlier today and currently declined back to $36 support. Therefore, we expect LUNA/USD to decline further and retest a lower price region. The September 7 long tail indicates aggressive bulls who are buying each LUNA dop – this could continue and bring in more buyers if the coin falls below $33.

