CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

It’s Official: You Can Get The Best Breaded Tenderloin In Indiana At These 7 Restaurants

By Tori Jane
Only In Indiana
Only In Indiana
 9 days ago

If there’s one food item OTHER than sugar cream pie that the Hoosier State is famous for, it’s the tenderloin. Juicy, crispy, delectable breaded pork tenderloin is truly about as delicious as it gets, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone in Indiana who isn’t a fan. We’ve done some looking around and have discovered seven restaurants that go above and beyond in terms of their legendary breaded tenderloin. These are our picks for seven restaurants that serve up the best breaded tenderloin in Indiana:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Et8a5_0bvJj5iH00
1. Mayberry Cafe, Danville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXJOD_0bvJj5iH00
Sarah M/Google Local
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWqVC_0bvJj5iH00
2. Lumpy's Cafe, Cambridge City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yv1JK_0bvJj5iH00
Lumpy's Cafe/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43G5I0_0bvJj5iH00
3. Oasis Diner, Plainfield
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QqmX_0bvJj5iH00
Oasis Diner/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7jE1_0bvJj5iH00
A Cox/Google Local
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5eza_0bvJj5iH00
5. Four Day Ray Brewing, Fishers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqyTs_0bvJj5iH00
Four Day Ray Brewing/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYQC1_0bvJj5iH00
6. Plump's Last Shot - Indy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNZxD_0bvJj5iH00
Plump's Last Shot/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7r9f_0bvJj5iH00
7. Sugar Creek Brickhouse - Greenfield
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tToTd_0bvJj5iH00
Sugar Creek Brickhouse/Facebook

So, what do you think? What are your favorite places to grab some good ol’ fashioned breaded tenderloin in Indiana? Tell us about your favorite spots using this form, and we might feature it sometime!

Comments / 31

Related
Only In Indiana

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Indiana Will Take You To The Original Rose Island Ruins

If there’s anything we love here at Only In Your State, it’s interesting hikes. Luckily for those in the Hoosier State, there are more than 4,200 miles of awesome hiking, biking, and walking trails all over the state – many of which are in some pretty unique locations! Did you know that there’s a mysterious forest trail within Charlestown State Park that leads to some intriguing ruins? There are several trails all over Charlestown, but Trail #7 is particularly adventurous. Follow this unique hiking trail in Indiana to some interesting and thought-provoking adventure!
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

These Five Epic Indiana Ghost Tours Will Leave You Thrilled And Chilled

It happens each and every year: the days begin to get shorter, and the mornings start getting a little chillier each and every day. Finally, the leaves start changing color; it’s autumn, and it’s a wonderful time to be a Hoosier. How lucky are we to live in a place so splendid this time of […] The post These Five Epic Indiana Ghost Tours Will Leave You Thrilled And Chilled appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

See Thousands Of Sandhill Cranes As They Migrate Through Indiana’s Marshes At Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife Area

Some things are so perfectly natural that you can set your watch by them; daylight, nighttime, the coming and going of seasons, the comings and goings of the tides… those kinds of things. Here in the Hoosier State, we’re treated to a “special event,” so to speak, starring Mother Nature and her fascinating timing. Year […] The post See Thousands Of Sandhill Cranes As They Migrate Through Indiana’s Marshes At Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife Area appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

The Historic Story Inn In Indiana Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

If there’s one thing about the Midwest that many of us can agree on, it’s that it can be a little spooky at times. There are countless tales of hundreds of wayward spirits and specters all over the entire Midwestern region, and Indiana is definitely no stranger to them. The Hoosier State is home to […] The post The Historic Story Inn In Indiana Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Only In Indiana

You Have Until The End Of October To Conquer Indiana’s Tunnel Falls Trail

There are lots of hiking trails all over Indiana that are open year-round; this is wonderful, of course, because it gives us the chance to explore the beauty of the Hoosier State whenever the urge strikes. Some trails, though, are open for a relatively limited period of time, and although it’s a bummer that we can’t see what some of these places look like as a winter wonderland, it does mean that the time we do spend on these trails is usually lush, vibrantly green, and intensely colorful. Some of them would likely qualify for a list of the best hikes in Indiana, and there’s just something about that limited-time availability of the hike that makes it extra special.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

The Fall Foliage Flyer Train Ride In Indiana Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family

What is it about the autumn season that brings with it the overpowering need to get out and explore the countryside when it’s at its most colorful? We’re not sure, but it’s such a popular pastime that it’s called “leaf-peeping season” for a reason! Well, there’s no better way to go leaf-peeping in the beautiful state of Indiana than an old-school train ride, and this train ride in Indiana is sure to thrill the entire family with its old-world charm and vividly colorful atmosphere.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

There’s A Chocolate Museum In Indiana And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds

Few things in this world are as widely (and historically) loved as chocolate. As early as 450 BC, people were drinking fermented chocolate-based beverages, and back in those days, it was a bitter concoction thought to give the drinker strength. The Aztec people used cacao as a currency during their time in the 1400s. In 1875, milk chocolate was invented and, in 1847, British chocolatiers invented the chocolate bar. In 1991, Mark Tarner established the South Bend Chocolate Company, and it’s our little slice of chocolate history that we’re pretty proud of up here in the Midwest. The factory has since then become a museum, too, and this epic chocolate museum in Indiana draws folks in from around the world.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

When And Where To Expect Indiana’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

It’s that time of year again: the time when days begin to get noticeably shorter, temperatures noticeably cooler, and an overall vibe of calm and tranquility settles in as we begin to transition into winter. Plenty of folks get ultra-excited about sweater weather, “pumpkin everything” and, of course, fall color – and can you blame […] The post When And Where To Expect Indiana’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pork Tenderloin#Sugar#Food Drink#The Hoosier State
Only In Indiana

You’ll Want To Spend All Day On Spring Dry Loop, A Trail To A Waterfall-Fed Pool In Indiana

If you’re a fan of beautiful places in Indiana (and waterfalls), then you’re going to love this beautiful little Hoosier State hike. It’s easily among the most underrated of local journeys you can embark on in the Midwest – at least we think it is, anyway! Spring Dry Loop is a beautiful 4.2-mile loop trail located in Williamsport, Indiana, and it’s remarkably pleasant year-round. Our favorite time of year just so happens to be when the weather is warmer and better for dipping our toes into some crisp, clear water fed by a mesmerizing little waterfall, but honestly, it’s awesome no matter when you choose to show up.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

7 Of The Greatest Waterfall Hiking Trails In Indiana For Beginners

If you’re looking around for some easy hikes in Indiana to do, you’ve come to the perfect place. Indiana is a great state with literally hundreds of trails to choose from, all varying in difficulty, length, and interesting natural features. Let’s take a look at some of our all-time favorite easy hiking trails that all have something magical in common: waterfalls! Here are some of our favorite easy hikes in Indiana perfect for beginners:
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

The Indiana Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

There’s just something about the autumn months that brings about an urge to explore the dark, spooky, or otherwise offbeat, and oftentimes we indulge in that need by going on ghost hunts or, in this case, awesome day trips to Indiana’s ghost towns and abandoned places. One ghost town in Indiana, in particular, is what […] The post The Indiana Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Indiana’s Mounds State Park Is A Beautifully Brilliant Green

Indiana is a lovely state, and there are plenty of places all over that you could probably compare to one another in terms of the greenery. One of our favorite places to cover – Shades State Park – is one of those. The greenery is everywhere, from top to bottom, and in the warmer months, […] The post Indiana’s Mounds State Park Is A Beautifully Brilliant Green appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Indiana

The Magnificent Brown County Trail In Indiana That Will Lead You To A Hidden Overlook

Indiana is a breathtakingly beautiful state; Hoosiers are quite lucky to call such a scenic place home! There are some counties, though, that have somehow managed to be even more photogenic than the rest of the state (if you can believe it). One of the counties most frequently called the “most beautiful” is Brown County; […] The post The Magnificent Brown County Trail In Indiana That Will Lead You To A Hidden Overlook appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Spend The Day With Several Kinds Of Critters At This Gorgeous Indiana Wildlife Refuge

Nestled in southwest Allen County, Indiana, is a park known as Fox Island. It’s a 605-acre sight to be seen, and a mecca of sorts for all kinds of vibrant wildlife and flora. In fact, it’s the perfect place for critters to thrive; 270 of the park’s acres are specially-dedicated State Nature Preserve, and you’re definitely going to want to check each and every acre out. This wildlife refuge in Indiana is a beautiful and interesting place.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

These 5 Unsolved Indiana Mysteries Leave Hoosiers Baffled To This Day

Sometimes, some things happen that simply can not be – and may not ever be – explained. Occasionally, that comes in the form of a spooky coincidence or a sighting of something out of the corner of one’s eye, but more often than not, the mystery comes in the form of unsolved crimes that, to this day, seem to have no answers at all. The Hoosier State has its fair share of mysteries, both intriguing and distressing, and some of them are decades old at this point. Here are five creepy unsolved mysteries in Indiana that still have authorities looking for answers.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

The Dune Succession Trail In Indiana That Leads To Incredibly Scenic Views

You know, folks might not immediately equate Indiana with great hiking, but maybe they should. The Hoosier State is home to more than 4,200 miles of trails weaving throughout, and each trail is more breathtaking than the last. The trails vary in difficulty from very easy to very challenging, and Indiana welcomes hikers of all […] The post The Dune Succession Trail In Indiana That Leads To Incredibly Scenic Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Not Many People Realize That These 7 Things Are Actually Illegal In Indiana

Last month, we brought you a list of some pretty mind-boggling things that are considered illegal in Indiana. While that list was pretty strange and left many people scratching their heads, there are actually seven more weird laws in Indiana we’ve discovered that you’ve probably never heard of. While we can’t say there are too […] The post Not Many People Realize That These 7 Things Are Actually Illegal In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Experience Pretzel Nirvana At The Delectable Yoder’s Hand Rolled Pretzels In Indiana

If there’s one thing Hoosiers love (okay, besides our traditional breaded tenderloin), it’s a good old-fashioned Amish bakery. There’s just something about the Amish touch that makes certain foods simply magical, and the best place to indulge in said magic is, of course, at one of the best Amish bakeries in Indiana. Yoder’s Hand-Rolled Pretzels […] The post Experience Pretzel Nirvana At The Delectable Yoder’s Hand Rolled Pretzels In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Shop For Fresh, Locally-Sourced Fruits, Veggies, And More At The Valparaiso Outdoor Market In Indiana

Few things are quite as satisfying as getting great stuff for great deals. Bargain hunting is an American pastime, and Hoosiers definitely know their stuff. Did you know there’s a large outdoor market in Valparaiso, Indiana, that runs from June 1st to October 16th? It’s true! You’ll definitely want to check out the Valparaiso Outdoor Market in Indiana before it’s gone until next year! With bunches of vendors offering top-quality merchandise and goods at excellent prices, it’ll be hard not to feel like the accomplished bargain hunter you are after a visit.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

The Burger Chef Murders Are One Of Indiana’s Lesser-Known, Most Baffling Crimes

It was a chilly night on November 17, 1978. There were four people working at the Burger Chef restaurant in Speedway, Indiana when the unthinkable happened, but due to nothing but circumstance, the full scope of the horror wouldn’t be understood for another 48 hours. What initially seemed like a petty robbery became a brutally vicious unsolved crime in Indiana history, and to this day, thanks to a bungled investigation, the facts are still hardly known at all.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

Only In Indiana

7K+
Followers
479
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Indiana is for people who LOVE the Hoosier State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy