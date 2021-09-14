Donald Richard Bassett, 48, of Ocala, Florida passed away on September 4, 2021. He was born March 30, 1973 the son of Joyce Faye Clayton. Donald was a native of Plant City, Florida before moving to the Ocala area from Daytona in 1988. In 1989 he met the love of his life, Ida Stewart, and together the two shared many years of love and happiness. In his free time Donald enjoyed cruising around town in his Challenger going to pawn shops, swap meets and trying new eats. He was always passionate about getting his hands dirty; whether it was at work or home, he was always busy fixing something. However, his greatest joy was coming home to his two beautiful baby girls.