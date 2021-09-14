CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Rogers World Airport welcomes first visitors to new terminal expansion

By Staff Reports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Rogers World Airport recently hosted a sneak peak of the completed terminal expansion projects in the east concourse. The expansion, designed by Chamber member FSB Architects + Engineers, an Oklahoma City-based, nationally recognized AE firm, adds 133,022 square feet to the existing 410,000 square-foot airport terminal. Fellow Chamber member Timberlake Construction, also an Oklahoma-City based company, served as the General Contractor for this next generation terminal expansion.

