Warning: This review contains spoilers for Suicide Squad 2021 Annual #1 and Suicide Squad #7. With the secret identity of Amanda Waller’s “Superboy” finally revealed and the Justice League hot on their heels, the Wall has no choice but to relocate her operation to the team’s Black Site Prison. Undeterred by these massive setbacks, Waller’s devotion to building her own Justice League now drags the Suicide Squad into the depths of Hell. Thankfully, Task Force X’s recent acquisition of Ambush Bug means that the team has a teleporter tailor-made for dealing with the insanity storming the underworld. Will Ambush Bug help the team retrieve the Rock of Eternity from Hell, or will his involvement only serve to inspire more dissent within Task Force X?

