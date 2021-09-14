CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Free Guy’ Review: A Disappointing Exercise in Intermediality

Harvard Crimson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Free Guy,” an action comedy that premiered Aug. 13 and follows the story of a non-playable character in an online video game and his developers, fits right into the filmography of its director Shawn Levy. At best an unremarkable afternoon filler in the vein of the “Night in the Museum” series, Levy’s latest falls flat, delivering a disappointingly shallow, uncaptivating, if passable picture that squanders a refreshingly original premise. The root of the movie’s issue is that it succeeds at its aim, perfectly encapsulating the character of video games even though such a one-to-one adaptation has no right to — and indeed doesn’t — succeed in another, vastly different medium. Instead of making the concessions necessary to craft a picture that manages to both do justice to video games and actually work as a movie, the filmmakers chose an uncompromising approach that embraces the video game aesthetic, but also an overreliance on easter eggs that few can appreciate.

