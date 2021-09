Villarreal coach Unai Emery insists he wasn't surprised by Real Mallorca's competitiveness on Sunday. The two teams finished the game 0-0. Emery said, “They're a team that are well structured on a sporting level. They're very competitive, with intelligent veteran players who know how to dig in and read certain moments of the game. All of that is being created by the club and the coach. They put a lot of value on being in the top flight and they're committed. From there, we should have tried to do enough to make a difference against them.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO