Shopping Week Changed My Life. It Can Change Yours, Too, If We Vote to Restore It.

Connection Innovation – Harness The Power of Connection On The Path to Success With Krystylle L. Richardson, Founder Of Life Innovation Academy. Fostering beneficial and positive connections with those around us is a skill, one that can move our lives forward by leaps and bounds. Krystylle L. Richardson, is the founder of Life Innovation Academy. She is also a wealth innovation strategist, invention innovator, international speaker, best-selling author, TV show host, and more. Through her various platforms, she coaches and guides other people to reach their full potential, embrace innovation, build wealth, and live a life of true purpose. As the mind behind wealth innovation strategies, and freedom formulas, Richardson has worked with a wide variety of clients worldwide over the last 40 years and is well known for her amazing attitude and extensive knowledge. She is known as “The Mindset, Leadership & Wealth Transformer and Untapped Income Coach”. Along with being a Wealth Innovation Strategist on the weekends and evenings, she is an International Quality and Regulatory Exec for Healthcare. She believes that exploring creative thinking and innovative solutions is just as important in healthcare as it is in our personal lives. Her intense drive to see people live their best life, propels her to use her non-Healthcare time to create impact globally as the founder of Life Innovation Academy and per non-profit Full Color Movement International.

