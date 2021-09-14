CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mcnees’ Diversity Initiative Focused on Supporting the Black Business Community to Enter Its Second Year

Cover picture for the articleMcNees Wallace & Nurick LLC issued the following announcement on Sept. 8. McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC is pleased to announce that its Legal Equity Advancement Program (LEAP) will continue into 2022 and will once again award five Black-owned or Black-controlled businesses in Southcentral Pennsylvania with a grant for one year’s worth of legal services. McNees will accept first-round applications for LEAP from October 18, 2021, to October 29, 2021.

