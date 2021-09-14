CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Card Counter’ Review: A Movie Written by a Writer for Other Writers

By Daniel S. de Castro
Harvard Crimson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Card Counter,” which opened in theaters this weekend, tells the story of William Tell (Oscar Isaac), a former army interrogator turned gambler whose tour of East Coast casinos is interrupted by the appearance of two figures from his haunting time in the service. Written and directed by Paul Schrader — the Oscar-nominated writer known for “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” — “The Card Counter” is very much a writer’s movie, such is the detail and sophistication that makes it worth the watch.

