I’m an adoptee. I don’t really know how to talk about it. There are the facts, of course, and those are easy. I usually stick to them if the topic comes up. I was eight months old when my mom adopted me. She’s a single mom, and she always has been. She’s white, and my family is from Michigan. I’ve only visited China a few times but not in recent memory. English is the only language I know how to speak, read or write fluently. I was born somewhere in central China, in a city I’ve been told is hot year-round. (I rarely name the place, partially because I’m never sure if anyone I meet will be familiar with it, but also because I’m afraid I’ll embarrass myself if I reveal that I can’t even pronounce the name of the city where I was born.)

