Mcnees Cybersecurity Attorney to Present on Financial Cyber Threat Awareness and Mitigation

Greensboro, N.C.—September 27, 2021 – Managed IT leader, Total Computer Solutions, together with FBI Agent, Adam Scholtz, will hold their “5th Annual Cybersecurity Panel Discussion” to address business concerns related to data security on October 7, 2021. Do you know how to protect your organization against cybercrime? Would you like to hear from industry experts on how to make your business safe? Are you worried about data breaches but do not know where to start? Small and medium-sized businesses are the victim of over 60% of cyberattacks. The good news for business owners, entrepreneurs, or just those interested in cybersecurity in the extended Greensboro, NC area, a special “Cybersecurity Panel Discussion” is scheduled for October 7. The expert panel will discuss with attendees, cybersecurity, including shared risk scenarios and how to respond in the event of a data breach. The panel will take a realistic look at cybercrime and how businesses can and should protect themselves. Attendees will receive practical tips and guidelines on how to secure their data without damaging their bottom line. “Many companies don’t realize the threat that is posed to them in the cybersecurity domain,” commented Ian Collins, Information Security Manager, Total Computer Solutions. “Cyberspace does not have nationally guarded borders like the physical domain. Cyber threats are simultaneously thousands of miles away, and at your doorstep. This panel discussion will help illuminate the threats, responsibilities, and strategies businesses can use to defend themselves.” Collins, who has over five years of experience in the field, will be part of the panel discussion, along with FBI Agent Adam Scholtz, Attorney, Robert Young, Carruthers & Roth, Cyber Insurance Specialist, Ryan Forrester, Coalition, Managing Partner, and Lance Cancro, Home Front Enterprises. This combination of in-depth knowledge and experience from the cybersecurity, IT services world is quite balanced and is sure to deliver attendees a great breadth of knowledge. The “5th Annual Cybersecurity Panel Discussion” will occur at The Colonnade at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive, Greensboro, NC 27405, on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The panel is free, but registration is required. Register for tickets to this event at www.tcsusa.com/events. Seating is limited. If you have any questions, please call 336.804.8449. For more information, be sure to visit www.tcsusa.com and the event’s Event page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tcs-5th-annual-cybersecurity-panel-discussion-tickets-169631886539.

