Troutman Pepper’s Solomon Hunter Jr. Named a 2021 BTI M&A Client Service All-Star

In today’s digital first landscape, it is critically important for insurance agencies to offer their clients self-service capabilities. Thanks to rapid digital developments in other sectors like banking and e-commerce, insurance shoppers have now come to expect 24/7/365 digital access to their insurance information, with additional capabilities to initiate basic tasks like downloading policy documents and ID cards, printing and sharing confidential documents, and requesting policy changes.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO