Troutman Pepper’s Solomon Hunter Jr. Named a 2021 BTI M&A Client Service All-Star
Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP issued the following announcement on Sept. 9. Troutman Pepper Partner Solomon Hunter Jr. has been recognized as a 2021 BTI M&A Client Service All-Star by BTI Consulting Group. Honorees were identified by clients as those “delivering the absolute best in client service.” This is the second time in the past three years that Hunter has received this recognition.pennrecord.com
