Ikea Japan’s Halloween dessert menu has black pancakes, eyeball doughnuts and more

By Kaila Imada
Time Out Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIkea has finally become a regular presence in central Tokyo, now with three city-centre locations: Harajuku, Shibuya and Shinjuku. Aside from offering affordable flat-packed furniture, Tokyo’s Ikea stores also feature a café serving the brand’s signature Swedish meatballs, vegan dishes and even seasonal matcha desserts. Now for Halloween, Ikea Japan is offering a spook-tacular dessert menu until Sunday October 31.

