U.S. cable giant Altice USA is expecting to lose broadband subscribers to the tune of 15,000-20,000 in the current third quarter, CEO Dexter Goei told an investor conference on Thursday. Goei also signaled that the company, which had its initial public offering in 2017, could down the line revisit whether remaining a publicly traded company makes sense or whether Altice USA should go private. After a comment on the firm facing decisions, he was asked if it makes sense to stay public or if management could take out the public float. “Yes, that was the code,” Goei replied. “We got decisions...

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO