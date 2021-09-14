CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellas Verona coach Di Francesco: We're not in trouble

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHellas Verona coach Eusebio Di Francesco denies they're in trouble after defeat at Bologna. Verona lost 1-0 on Monday night - a third consecutive defeat for Di Francesco's men. But the coach insists: "It's a shame to hear that Verona are in trouble. Zero points despite so many good performances.

www.tribalfootball.com

