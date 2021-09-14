CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Medicare Reimbursement

physiciansweekly.com
 9 days ago

This study states that Lower extremity bypass surgery remains an important treatment option for patients with critical limb ischemia (CLI), but is resource intensive. We sought to evaluate the cost and Medicare reimbursement for lower extremity bypass surgery in patients with CLI. Hospital cost accounting systems were queried for total...

www.physiciansweekly.com

courierjournal.net

Medicare and the Marketplace

Some of the most frequently asked questions we get from people under the age of 65 concerns the relationship between the Marketplace (Obamacare) and Medicare. There seems to be a great deal of confusion about how these two insurance programs work. Here are this week’s questions:. Will my Marketplace insurance...
FLORENCE, AL
VTDigger

Improved Medicare for All is the answer

The Commonwealth Fund, a philanthropic foundation, has recently published another report on our health care system, and it doesn’t look good. The United States ranked dead last when compared to 10 other high-income countries. The study looked at access to care, care process, administrative efficiency, equity, and health care outcomes....
The Weekly Challenger

Free Medicare counseling offered to Medicare beneficiaries

GULFPORT – Medicare beneficiaries, their caregivers, and family members who have questions or concerns about Medicare and related health insurance topics have a new place to turn. The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco & Pinellas County will be partnering with Gulfport Public Library to provide Medicare counseling through the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) Program.
GULFPORT, FL
MedicalXpress

2007 to 2021 saw dermatologic procedure reimbursement down

(HealthDay)—From 2007 to 2021, there was a mean decrease of −4.8 percent in dermatologic procedure reimbursement overall, according to a study published online Sept. 15 in JAMA Dermatology. Rishabh S. Mazmudar, from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study using reimbursement data...
pix11.com

FEMA to reimburse NYC’s public hospital system $1B in COVID expenses

THE BRONX, N.Y. – When there’s a crisis, you do whatever it takes to survive and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that’s why FEMA is there — for reimbursement. But when it came to reimbursement for NYC Health + Hospitals, he claims FEMA tried to use a loophole. After...
BRONX, NY
montanaseniornews.com

Does Medicare Cover Counseling Services?

(SAVVY SENIOR) Medicare covers both outpatient and inpatient counseling services to help beneficiaries with depression, anxiety, and many other needs. Here’s what you should know. Outpatient Coverage. If you have original Medicare, your Part B coverage will pay 80 percent (after you’ve met your $198 Part B deductible) for a...
southarkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healthday.com

Meth Mouth

Few methamphetamine users fit the stereotype of the gaunt, twitchy addict. Some users take the drug in plush offices or lavish houses. Some wear suits or even the white coats of the medical profession. But whether a user looks like a CEO, a vagrant, or a soccer mom, there's a chance that the addiction is on display when he or she smiles.
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
foxnebraska.com

Aid to Dependent Children recipients to receive additional $1,200

LINCOLN, Neb. — Families that receive Aid to Dependent Children (ADC) are about to get a boost with an extra payment of $1,200. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be issuing a one-time supplemental payment to ADC recipients who also received a payment in July 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
firststateupdate.com

SNAP Program To Issue Millions In Emergency Benefits Starting Today

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for...
MedPage Today

The Rising, Devastating Trends in Meth Use

The number of overdose deaths involving psychostimulants besides cocaine -- primarily methamphetamine -- increased by 180% in recent years, a cross-sectional study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) found. Using data from both the National Surveys on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) and the National Vital Statistics System...
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Why Fully Vaccinated Are Getting Hospitalised?

Presently, it looks like there has been an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations even though they are fully vaccinated. This is particularly evident in Israel, where there are more vaccinated than unvaccinated people in hospitals. It may be alarming to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospitals...
