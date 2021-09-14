This Weekend Itinerary Is Perfect For Exploring Oxford in Mississippi
By Scott Dylan
Only In Mississippi
9 days ago
If you’re a creative soul in search of inspiration, you’ll find it in Oxford, Mississippi home of artists and writers alike. Full of outstanding shops, eateries, and outdoor spaces to explore, it’s a place perfect for a weekend getaway. Refilling your creative well is easy in the presence of literary greats such as William Faulkner, the famous writer who made his home in Rowan Oak. Oxford is also where the University of Mississippi is, so the music scene is young, energetic, and ready to explore.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
If you don’t have a weekend to spare, you can always plan a day trip. This Day Trip To The Mississippi Petrified Forest Is One Of The Best You Can Take In Mississippi. It’s a chance to explore the Great Outdoors in a completely unusual way. Learn all about the history of the petrified trees that exist in the area on your next visit.
There are lots of great trails in Mississippi; however, it doesn’t get much better (or tastier!) than the state’s newest culinary trail, the Hattiesburger Trail. The tasty trail winds through Hattiesburg, leading to the city’s best burger joints. It’s the perfect way to have some socially distant fun while indulging in great grub – so it’s a win-win!
Some Airbnb rentals are so drab. Not the Art House, though! A rental like no other, it’s filled with incredible artwork and collectibles. It’s got some great amenities, like a pool and Jacuzzi, too. Basically, it’s everything you could want…and more!. During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind...
Calling all leaf peepers! We’ve got some great news for you. The colors of fall will be here soon. And to make sure you don’t miss a thing, the folks over at smokymountains.com have created a Fall Foliage Map, which uses a proprietary algorithm to predict fall foliage changes across the U.S. Ready to […]
The post When And Where To Expect Mississippi’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
After living in Mississippi for a while, certain things are just common knowledge, such as the fact that some of the best restaurants are in the most modest of buildings. That’s the case with Hank’s BBQ. It’s in an unassuming building that you could easily pass without a second look – but you don’t want […]
The post An Unassuming Hole-In-The-Wall, Hank’s BBQ In Mississippi, Serves Award-Winning Grub That’s Sure To Satisfy appeared first on Only In Your State.
Get ready to experience the best fall foliage in Mississippi. Nothing beats the fall colors in Mississippi, which is why we decided to look around and find the best places in the state for viewing this annual wonder. Ready to see Mississippi like never before? From state parks to national forests, this one-of-a-kind road trip […]
The post Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Mississippi Like Never Before appeared first on Only In Your State.
Though it’s close to the official start of fall, the leaves won’t begin to change for a bit longer here in Mississippi. Just how much longer? you ask. Well, thanks to the Fall Foliage Prediction Map, we can take the guesswork out of when the foliage will be at its peak in the Magnolia State. […]
The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Brace yourselves. We’ve got some news that will likely make you very aware of your age. MTV is 40. Yes. You read that right, 40! It’s not all bad news, though. In honor of the iconic network’s birthday, the GRAMMY Museum is hosting a special exhibit – complete with music videos. (Remember those?!) Sure to stir up some feelings of nostalgia, you’ll be shouting, “I want my MTV,” before you know it!
If you assumed Memphis Barbecue Company serves great BBQ, you’d be right. However, that’s not all the eatery is known for. Several of the eatery’s apps and sides are just as praiseworthy, including its giant baked potatoes. Absolutely spudtacular, the 1-pound potatoes are stuffed “full of goodness” and sure to hit the spot!
Merging nature, culture, and recreation like no other, the Museum Trail in Jackson is one of the most unique hikes in all of Mississippi. Truly one-of-a-kind, it offers access to a farmers market, three parks, and four museums, making for an unforgettable, fun-filled trek that can be enjoyed by all ages.
Lots of shops promise a unique shopping experience, but The Art House actually delivers! A charming artist co-op, it’s stocked with the one-of-a-kind creations of local artists. Not only is the merchandise one-of-a-kind, but it’s constantly changing, so each visit is as unique as the inventory. Remember, The Art House is open select days […]
The post You Won’t Find Another Shop Like The Art House, A Charming Little Artist Co-Op In Coastal Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Both Natchez and Columbus boast an abundance of well-preserved homes from the 19th century. However, they’re not the only towns with tons of historic buildings. Another spot that’s often overlooked, yet equally as historic is Carrollton. As if frozen in time, the charming town is filled with homes, businesses, and churches from the 1800s.
When it comes to strange attractions, Mississippi has many of them. Perhaps one of the strangest of all is the Moonshine Submarine, located in Grand Gulf Military State Park in Port Gibson. Said to “evade detection of illegal booze,” it’s one of many sights to see while visiting the area. There is also a museum and historic cemetery present in the State Park. Campers and picnickers are welcome.
Distinguishing between real laws and fake ones seems easy enough, right? Well, as we learned with “13 Silly Mississippi State Laws That You Probably Didn’t Know About,” there are lots of weird laws in Mississippi, making it quite difficult to distinguish between the two. Don’t think it’s too difficult to tell the difference between real […]
The post Not Many People Realize That These 11 Things Are Actually Illegal In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
There are several historic hotels in Mississippi that are believed to be haunted. One of the most notorious, though, is Monmouth Historic Inn. The residence-turned-inn boasts great accommodations, a beautiful garden, and a resident ghost, who has been known to check on guests in their rooms! It’s no wonder the historic inn has topped numerous “most haunted” lists!
Not many have heard of Sylvestria. However, that wasn’t always the case. At one time, it was a thriving railroad community with two schools, a church, and several large homes. Today, the only sign of Sylvestria’s existence is a defunct track of railroad and an overgrown cemetery. For more information on Sylvestria, check out the […]
The post The Once Thriving Community Of Sylvesteria, Mississippi Has Been Reduced To A Few Tombstones In An Overgrown Cemetery appeared first on Only In Your State.
One of the state’s most unique sweet shops, Old Time Soda Company carries much more than candy. As the name implies, it specializes in soda and stocks more than 500 varieties! The confection selection is nearly as varied and includes everything from classics to hard-to-find candies. For more information, call Old Time Soda Company at […]
The post Indulge On All Your Favorite Retro Sweets At Old Time Soda Company In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you thought paradise existed only in faraway lands, think again! There’s a little slice of paradise right here in Mississippi – and it’s Ship Island. With stretches of white sand and crystal clear waters, it’s like a whole other world. Luckily, though, it’s not! This pristine paradise is right here in Mississippi, and it’s just a short boat ride away.
Nestled within Tombigbee National Forest, you’ll find one of Mississippi’s most idyllic hikes – the Lakeside Trail. Not only does the trail encircle a pristine lake, but it features footbridges that allow you to actually walk over the lake. For more information on Choctaw Lake Recreation Area and its trails, visit the U.S. Forest Service […]
The post The Gorgeous 2.5-Mile Hike In Mississippi’s Tombigbee National Forest That Will Lead You Past A Lake appeared first on Only In Your State.
Along with bluegrass music, catfish, and magnolia flowers, Mississippi is also known for its barbecue. Therefore, if you’re planning to be in Natchez, a city in Mississippi that’s right on the river, head to The Pig Out Inn to enjoy some barbecue favorites like ribs, sausage, beef brisket and pulled pork. The Pig Out Inn is […]
The post The Pig Out Inn Is A Mouthwatering Mississippi Restaurant With Some Of The Best BBQ In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
There’s no better place to get a taste of the past than H.D. Gibbes & Sons! Not only is it one of the oldest general stores in the state, but it’s also a restaurant that’s known for its grilled steaks. During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and...
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Mississippi is for people who LOVE the Magnolia State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 1