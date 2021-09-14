CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The Best Cocktail Carts to Upgrade Your Home Bar or Dining Room Decor

Rolling Stone
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. In college, many of my friends’ most earnest overtures toward home decor were rows of empty liquor bottles...

au.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The Dining Room Is Back

The formal dining room, long considered a symbol of wealth and privilege, has been the subject of much debate over the past 30 years. Some declared it dead, a relic of a bygone era when families sat down together each night for a home-cooked meal. Others clung to it as a place to welcome friends and family for holiday meals. All the while, American families turned toward eating in more informal spaces in the kitchen or — gasp — in front of the TV or on the go.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Texarkana Gazette

Fall home decor gets personal: 'Your house becomes your story'

As fall nesting season returns, home decor retailers are presenting collections that reflect the idea that home is where our hearts and heads are. Our long housebound stretch may have made us restless for the outside world, but it has helped us appreciate our homes more. Even if you didn't redo a basement playroom, rehab a bathroom or create a workspace in an apartment closet, you probably rediscovered what you like about your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Washington Post

How to furnish, fill and decorate your new, larger home

You just bought your first home. Upsizing from a small apartment to a two- or three-bedroom rowhouse or bungalow is an exciting move. But after closing, you might go into a bit of a panic when you have to make decisions about furnishing and decorating the place. You probably already own the basics, but their scale may be off — or you may be sick of that hand-me-down chintz sofa that you’ve hauled around since college. Take your time, though. Designers say there’s no reason to dump everything right away and rush to buy items simply to fill up space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Bar#Cocktails#The Room#Home Decor#Alcohol#Ermont Bar Cart#Kiven Bar Cart#Baumbach Bar Cart
westchestermagazine.com

Why You Should Decorate Your Westchester Home With Feathers This Fall

Tired of the leafy look? Try decorating with feathers in a myriad of colors for your autumnal table, mantel, or just because. Often times people think of leaves when they think of decorating for fall, but I prefer feathers for their texture, range of colors, and their sturdiness (leaves can crumble even with just the slightest of touches).
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
mspmag.com

Sip Meteor Bar Cocktails at Home

"Robb was the first person ever to like my Facebook page, like even before my family and friends," Lee Egbert of Dashfire told me yesterday. "So, if there was going to be a bar that we tried to help make it through this mess, it was going to be Robb's. He was a big part of the reason that anyone knew about Dashfire at all."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
womansday.com

35 Easy Thanksgiving Decorations That'll Beautify Your Home in a Snap

Before the cooking comes the most fun part of the Thanksgiving holiday traditions: decorations! Halloween and Christmas tend to get all the attention when it comes to holiday home decorating hoopla — but if you're someone that loves to find any excuse to dress up your house, gussying things up for Turkey Day is a must.
HOME & GARDEN
digsdigs.com

30 Calming Greige Dining Room Decor Ideas

This wondrous combo of grey and beige has captivated the eyes of homeowners and renovators for, quite honestly, the past few years. Its gentle, neutral tones make it a perfect option for any space or room. It’s an enhancement to any look and appealing to the eye. Wanna some ideas on applying it to your home, too? Let’s see how to work with greige in dining rooms and nooks.
INTERIOR DESIGN
southernhospitalityblog.com

Limelights for Fall Dining Room Centerpiece

Adding natural elements to a room is the perfect way to start your fall decorating. Clipping limelight hydrangeas or other stems from nature provide just the right touch for fall color and texture. Are you getting ready for fall yet? We are having some wonderful early fall weather in Georgia...
INTERIOR DESIGN
T3.com

Best bath towels 2021: upgrade your bathtimes

Today's best bath towels are soft, absorbent, and of high quality, as well as being durable enough to withstand daily use and regular washing over time. Pick correctly and you can create a spa-like experience in your own home – after all, there's nothing more comforting than stepping out of the bath or shower to wrap up in a plush, fluffy towel.
LIFESTYLE
thespruce.com

50 Easy Ways to Add Farmhouse Decor to Your Home

When it comes to today's leading interior styles, farmhouse design is a fan favorite—and it doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. What became popular through the likes of Chip and Joanna Gaines and Studio McGee is all over our Instagram feeds to this day. While you may be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cosmopolitan

25 uni room decor ideas to deck out your space in halls

Congrats! You're off to uni! This is seriously exciting news and likely the first time you'll be living away from home. As well as the chance to make loads of new mates, try loads of new bars (and, y'know, get a degree and that), it also gives you an opportunity to get creative with your uni room decor, so you can put your own stamp on your new digs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
weddingchicks.com

10 of the Best Mobile Bar Carts for Your Wedding

Did someone day cocktails? It's Friday and I keep thinking it's five o'clock somewhere. Happy hour can't come soon enough, but while we're on the subject of cocktails ... You're probably going to have a bar at your wedding, right? If you didn't already know, Mobile Bar Carts are all the rage, and for very good reason. One they're a great alternative to a traditional bar for starters. Two, they're cute and you can find them to fit almost any wedding style. They sling beer and booze for your guests. They also create a moment at your pre ceremony, cocktail hour and reception giving your guest something to talk about long after they've left the wedding. As you know, guests are naturally going to congregate around the bar, so why not make it super special? Read on to hear from 10 of the cutest mobile bar carts themselves!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TMZ.com

This Interactive Cloud Lamp Will Elevate Your Home Decor

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Feel like splurging on something unique this week??? Well, we've got just the thing ... and it'll make your pad 100x cooler than it already is (or isn't). This immersive, cloud-shaped lamp is a crowd-pleaser...
ELECTRONICS
Road & Track

The 11 Best Refrigerators to Upgrade Your Kitchen

If your kitchen is overdue for a makeover and it's time to replace the appliances, nothing makes a greater impact than a refrigerator. Upgrading to a sleeker, shinier model does wonders for refreshing your space, and, if you haven't bought a fridge in the last five to seven years, you'll marvel at all the new features available. Whether you're looking for a straightforward top freezer that's reliable or splurging on a smart fridge, read on for the best options in the marketplace, plus what to look for while you shop.
HOME & GARDEN
wspa.com

Hampton Furniture – Options For Every Room In Your Home

“The following is sponsored content from Hampton Furniture”. Hampton Furniture has no shortage of inventory. Come see there new fall inventory selections featuring warm colors, cozy textures and new patterns. Hampton furniture offers a variety of home furnishing options sold directly from the floor. (864) 224-3541.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Elite Daily

15 Creative And Easy Ideas To Decorate Your Dorm Room For Halloween

If you're reading this, you're probably already pumped up for the Halloween season. And let me tell you, you certainly came to the right place. Halloween is great for many reasons — from the candy, the festive drinks, and seasonal films, to dressing up as whoever or whatever you want to be. One of the most exciting parts about this season is decorating. You can deck out your place with Halloween room decor that’s scary, silly, or just plain old cute, and it's all perfectly acceptable. This year, keep it affordable and simple with some fun items to use as Halloween dorm decorations.
HOME & GARDEN
theodysseyonline.com

8 Best & Spectacular Ideas To Decorate Your Yard This Christmas

Christmas yard enhancements invite others to your home through drawing the eye from the way to your doorstep. There are numerous Christmas yard embellishment thoughts to make this region a brilliant and lovely space. Enrich with lights, laurel, and bows to truly stand out from companions and neighbors this Christmas season.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy