The Best Cocktail Carts to Upgrade Your Home Bar or Dining Room Decor

Did someone day cocktails? It's Friday and I keep thinking it's five o'clock somewhere. Happy hour can't come soon enough, but while we're on the subject of cocktails ... You're probably going to have a bar at your wedding, right? If you didn't already know, Mobile Bar Carts are all the rage, and for very good reason. One they're a great alternative to a traditional bar for starters. Two, they're cute and you can find them to fit almost any wedding style. They sling beer and booze for your guests. They also create a moment at your pre ceremony, cocktail hour and reception giving your guest something to talk about long after they've left the wedding. As you know, guests are naturally going to congregate around the bar, so why not make it super special? Read on to hear from 10 of the cutest mobile bar carts themselves!

