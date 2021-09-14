CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

What Nouvelle Aquitaine, the Basque Country and Navarre Bring to the Table

By John Hopewell
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanging from La Rochelle in France to near Zaragoza in the South, well into Spain, Euroregion Naen – Nouvelle Aquitaine, Basque Country, Navarre – has extraordinary locations and a rich historical heritage. It has hosted shoots from “The Longest Day” to “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Basque Country’s Newest Film Talents Eye International, Ready Feature Debut, Sophomore Titles

Tabling straightforward simple stories and experimenting with new narratives, the newest wave of Basque film talents has started to dip their toe into the international scene, landing at movie launchpads such as Venice, Berlin and San Sebastian festivals. The new generation addresses universal issues telling small, local stories, attaining quality standards thanks in part to studies in Spain and quite often at film schools in Europe and the U.S.. The newest directors are emerging at a moment when SVOD giants and private investors are broadening the range of financing possibilities as co-production options, especially with the rest of Spain, are expanding. “We come...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Covid passports: what are European countries doing?

While the government has shelved plans for Covid passports in nightclubs and other crowded places in England, at least a dozen EU countries now operate similar schemes for access to a wide range of venues and activities, from restaurants to team sports. What are Covid passports?. First introduced in Israel,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nny360.com

Hearth of Malone brings authenticity to the north country

It is almost a requirement that every gentrified or gentrifying neighborhood have at least one farm-to-table eatery. Contrary to what it seems, however, these restaurants are nothing new. Rather, it’s old–as old as dining itself. What is new is the factory-to-table revolution that overtook restaurants and obliterated traditional food systems,...
RESTAURANTS
dailynewsen.com

Spain has notified 300 deaths after the VACCINA against the COVID-19, the great majority related to the previous situation of the patient

Spain has confirmed, until September 5, a total of 41,751 notifications of adverse events after the administration of 66,835,878 doses of vaccines against COVID-19, which would correspond to 62 notifications per 100,000 doses administered. Of these, 8,515 were considered serious and 300 presented a deadly outcome. This is reflected by...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navarre#La Rochelle#The Basque Country#San Juan De Gaztelugatxe
The Independent

LA residents says they can solve mystery of English speaking woman with amnesia found on Croatia beach

Two Los Angeles residents have said that they can solve the mystery of a woman found wrapped in a sheet on a Croatian beach asking for help in perfect English but who said she couldn’t remember her own name or how she got there.The woman was spotted by an unnamed couple on 12 September on Krk Island, who said she couldn’t possibly have made it onto the rocky shoreline on her own.Nina Smidt told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that the woman she saw in numerous media reports was Daniela Adamcova – an artisan at a company where Ms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

Which countries are on the amber list and what are the entry requirements?

Double-jabbed British holidaymakers are now able to return from amber-listed destinations without facing self-isolation. This means that the amber category is increasingly important when planning trips overseas. The waiving of quarantine for fully vaccinated British adults (and under-18s) returning from amber countries came into effect on July 19. Furthermore, a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
The New Yorker

Goose Barnacles and Basque Cooking at Haizea

The chef Mikel de Luis—who grew up in Bilbao, Spain, and was a mentee of the many-Michelin-starred Spanish chef Martín Berasategui—was, in mid-March, 2020, ready to open Haizea, a tiny Basque- and Catalan-inflected restaurant, on a quiet street in SoHo. Luis’s plan, which also incorporated group dinners based on txokos—social cooking clubs, popular in the Basque country since the eighteen-hundreds, that traditionally comprised only men but now include women—met its match when the pandemic forced restaurants to close.
FOOD & DRINKS
IndieWire

Steve McQueen Is on a Mission to Mainstream Black British History with Three New Documentaries

Steve McQueen’s 2020 anthology film series “Small Axe” grew out of a desire to shed light on Black resistance movements in Britain, between the 1960s and 1980s. So, too, does a complementary new franchise of individual documentaries, executive produced by McQueen, which chronicle pivotal stories from recent British history largely ignored by media. Viewed collectively, the films make it clear that McQueen almost single-handedly aims to disrupt the preferred timeline with films that detail tumultuous crusades for change that cross borders, and still very much resonate today. “When I was growing up, we did not learn about our own history unfortunately,...
MOVIES
Boston Globe

From Spanish Basque country, Txakoli and cider for autumn sipping

Deep into September, what I’m sipping might surprise you. The glass pours I’m talking about — a richer style of Txakoli and an earthy, artisanal cider — hail from Basque country in northern Spain. If you take the coastal route heading east from Galicia toward San Sebastián, this region begins just before you reach Bilbao. Here, rocky cliffs face the sparkling Bay of Biscay. You’re in País Vasco, the home turf of two beverages that reflect fierce reverence for tradition.
DRINKS
imdb.com

Javier Bardem on What Makes Him ‘The Good Boss’ in Fernando León de Aranoa’s San Sebastian Standout

One of this year’s favorites to shine in the main competition at the San Sebastian Film Festival is Fernando León de Aranoa’s “The Good Boss,” starring Javier Bardem. “The Good Boss” takes place in and around the Blancos Básculas factory, where all things must be in balance at all times. There, the seemingly benevolent boss, Bardem’s Blanco, is preparing for an upcoming inspection by a group visiting local businesses to single out one for a prestigious prize. Tensions mount, however, when an unflappable recently fired employee makes camp across from the factory’s gates, protesting Blanco and his business practices. On top of everything, Blanco’s behavior behind closed doors threatens to create even more trouble for the boss at the worst possible time.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Benediction’ Backer M.Y.R.A. Entertainment Opening Asia Office – San Sebastian

EXCLUSIVE: M.Y.R.A. Entertainment, the film financing company that has credits including Terence Davies’ recent Toronto premiere Benediction, screening in San Sebastian this week, and Call Me By Your Name, is opening an office in Singapore as it eyes a move into Asian projects. The all-female company founded by Margarethe Baillou has presences in New York and London; Baillou will now move to Singapore. “Cultural diplomacy is now more important than ever. Cross-cultural misconceptions and racial prejudice are absolutely unacceptable. At M.Y.R.A., we gravitate toward stories that benefit global audiences, hence the ambition to familiarize ourselves with foreign cultures, be it geographically, sociologically...
MOVIES
Variety

Finnish Series ‘Mister8’ Set to Bow Internationally at Canneseries (EXCLUSIVE)

Finnish series “Mister8,” produced by It’s Alive Films and sold internationally by Federation Entertainment, will celebrate its international premiere at Canneseries. The series festival will take place on Oct. 8-13 in Cannes, alongside the 37th edition of the MipTV market. Starring Krista Kosonen (spotted in “Blade Runner 2049”) and Pekka Strang, reuniting after their 2019 rom-com “Dogs Don’t Wear Pants,” it will see a successful woman, Maria, who shares her life with seven men – one for each day of the week. But when another one comes along, someone needs to go: a young poet, a restaurant owner that likes...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Good Madam’ Review: Sharp South African Horror Film Probes the Darkness of Domestic Servitude

“It’s not that Mama doesn’t like this house — this house doesn’t like Mama,” explains Tsidi to her young daughter Winnie about the roomy, comfortable Cape Town pad in which they’ve recently taken up residence. Tsidi knows the place well. For as long as she can remember, it’s been home to her mother Mavis, which is not to say it’s Mavis’s house: A live-in domestic servant, she has been dutifully maintaining the place for decades for her well-to-do white madam, living and aging and even raising children — her own and otherwise — within walls that at once contain her and eternally reject her. The socially ingrained politics of South Africa’s master-servant culture are ultimately what haunt the house in Jenna Cato Bass’ crisp, chilling chamber piece “Good Madam.”
WORLD
imdb.com

ViacomCBS’ Pluto TV Sets Italy Launch for October With 40 Channels (Exclusive)

ViacomCBS’ Pluto TV, the fast-growing, free, ad-supported, linear TV-style streaming service, is set to launch in Italy on Oct. 28 with 40 thematic channels spanning multiple genres. Pluto TV’s Italy launch will expand the service’s European footprint, segueing from successful bows in the U.K., Germany, France and Spain. It will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nicolas Cage Frontier Epic ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films is getting in the Nicolas Cage business. The studio has acquired “Butcher’s Crossing,” a frontier epic that stars the off-beat, Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. The deal covers rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia. Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins,” slides behind the camera on this one. He wrote the script, as well. It’s an adaptation of a novel by John Williams. The film is produced by Polsky and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films....
MOVIES
Eater

Where to Eat Burnished, Beautiful Basque Cheesecake in London

Basque Cheesecake, that ultra-creamy cheesecake with no biscuit base, instantly recognisable by its brazenly caramelised, almost blackened exterior, has gone from being a dish specific to La Viña in San Sebastian, to appearing on menus all around the world with London being no exception. In that explosion in popularity, some things have been lost — namely that it’s not Basque cheesecake, but La Viña cheesecake, and that gorgeous top layer isn’t really burnt at all — but at the same time, things have been gained. As it is based on an alluringly simple recipe that calls for just six ingredients, every chef is vying to get the edge by adding their own idiosyncratic take on the iconic dessert, be it the cheese used, additional flavourings, or even the presentation. Here are 14 of the city’s finest to try.
RESTAURANTS
Variety

Charles Dance, Peter Mullan Join Cast of Jo Nesbo Adaptation ‘The Hanging Sun’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Peter Mullan (“Westworld,” “Top of the Lake”) and Charles Dance (“Mank,” “The Crown”) have joined the cast of “The Hanging Sun,” based on Jo Nesbø’s bestselling novel “Midnight Sun.” Frederick Schmidt (“Angel Has Fallen”) and Raphael Vicas (“Grantchester”) are also boarding the production. The Sky Original film is a U.K.-Italian co-production from Sky, ITV Studios’ Cattleya and Groenlandia. It will be broadcast on Sky in Italy, the U.K., Ireland, Germany and Austria. The adaptation is written by Stefano Bises (“ZeroZeroZero,” “Gomorrah”) and directed by Emmy-nominated Francesco Carrozzini (“Franca: Chaos and Creation”). “I am in the middle of filming and I could have not hoped...
MOVIES
Variety

Byron Studios Development to Expand Stage Capacity in Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

Australia has been so successful in attracting overseas films and international streaming series that the country has deprived it of available sound stages. Russell Crowe who recently made the case for the establishment of new film studios at Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales coast, is not the only one planning to add new capacity. Developers at Ballina, further up the coast, make a similar case and are advancing with plans to develop the Byron Studios where part of recent Netflix series “God’s Favorite Idiot” was filmed. Ballina, which is closer to Queensland, Brisbane and the Village Roadshow Studios at Gold Coast...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy