What Nouvelle Aquitaine, the Basque Country and Navarre Bring to the Table

Basque Cheesecake, that ultra-creamy cheesecake with no biscuit base, instantly recognisable by its brazenly caramelised, almost blackened exterior, has gone from being a dish specific to La Viña in San Sebastian, to appearing on menus all around the world with London being no exception. In that explosion in popularity, some things have been lost — namely that it’s not Basque cheesecake, but La Viña cheesecake, and that gorgeous top layer isn’t really burnt at all — but at the same time, things have been gained. As it is based on an alluringly simple recipe that calls for just six ingredients, every chef is vying to get the edge by adding their own idiosyncratic take on the iconic dessert, be it the cheese used, additional flavourings, or even the presentation. Here are 14 of the city’s finest to try.

