What’s On Show at Conecta Fiction’s Euroregion Naen Showcase

By John Hopewell
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven projects will be introduced to an industry audience at the first Euroregion Naen pitch competition, held on Tuesday Sept. 14 at Pamplona’s Conecta Fiction. “Being a first edition, the projects are pretty diverse and in divergent phases of development. But behind them are innovative visions and interesting propositions,” says Ana Herrera Isasi, head of Navarre’s Strategic Digital and Audiovisual Projects Department. A drill down on the titles:

Related
NewsTimes

Conecta Fiction: 'Forget My Name,' 'Life,' 'Stolen Kids' Win in Main Competition

“Forget My Name,” “Life” and “Stolen Kids” proved some of the big winners at the 2021 Conecta Fiction awards ceremony in Pamplona, northern Spain on Wednesday night as the Europe-Latin America co-production forum reached its climax. A female spy drama-thriller charged emotionally by an effective mother-daughter relationship, “Forget My Name”...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Conecta Fiction 2021: Details Of This Year's Projects

The heart of Conecta Fiction is its pitching sessions where producers and creators bring onto the market, looking for partners and sales, projects which have often flown completely under the radar. Following, details of titles in the three main sections at Conecta Fiction:. COPRO SERIES. More from Variety. 'Way Down's'...
SOCCER
Variety

Conecta Fiction: Partnership and Evolution, Keys for Success Among European Pubcasters

Conecta Fiction and Virtual Screenings 2021 brought together European public broadcasters for an online presentation on Tuesday that attempted to capture the alliances and challenges of the European public broadcasters, among Europe’s biggest and most active TV companies. “We are aware that the past and the future is based on partnership,” said Maria Pia Ammirati, head of Rai Fiction in Italy. “We know that to make the best use of our resources and work within a European vision we must share the aspirations and also the problems of the European community.” With the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus spending...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Streamers Gather to Discuss the New Global Ecosystem at Conecta Fiction Roundtable

“Content has never been more abundant, VOD streamers too,” argued the pitch for Conecta Fiction’s Tuesday night panel titled Streamers, the New Global Ecosystem, A Map Not to Get Lost, hosted by Galician native Maria Rua Aguete, senior research director for TV, video and advertising at Omdia in the U.K. Filling chairs at the virtual roundtable, a half-dozen executives from companies in Europe and Latin America shared their plans for the near future, highlighted key projects and upcoming series, and discussed strategies in producing and distributing original fiction content. Several shared clips of upcoming banner series. Half in Pamplona with the other...
TV & VIDEOS
