Stocks

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 13 Sep 2021. Estimated NAV. Euro Shares Sterling...

The number of new COVID-19 cases and the market both displayed a rising trend in the last three months. The job market gained consistently in this period, reflecting a stable economy. In August, particularly, unemployment rates were lower in 15 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 35 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states, and was unchanged in 36 states and the District — per the data by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.
Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
The embattled Chinese property company Evergrande’s main unit, Hengda Real Estate, has said it will make a bond interest payment Thursday after private negotiations with bondholders. That has eased fears of widespread market disruption, and boosted riskier assets such as stocks and currencies like the British Pound, despite concerns that...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) has filed for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world, providing our customers, most of whom are leading MNOs, with critical infrastructure that facilitates mobile communications coverage and connectivity for 596 million people in emerging markets, across three regions and nine countries. We are the largest independent multinational emerging-market-only tower operator and one of the largest independent multinational tower operators globally, in each case by tower count. As of June 30, 2021, we operated 30,207 Towers across five countries in Africa, three countries in Latin America and one country in the Middle East. We are the largest tower operator in six of the nine markets in which we operate and we are the only independent tower operator of scale in five of these markets."
Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
LONDON (Reuters) - World markets rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged plans to reel in stimulus this year, Norway became the first rich economy to raise interest rates since COVID-19 struck and China Evergrande leapt ahead of a crucial debt payment. Trading was lively to say the...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. At the close of business Wednesday 22 September 2021:. The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was. - excluding income, 1091.0p. - including income, 1093.4p. The Company’s NAV...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares issued by European TopSoho. SMCP has been informed by official mail that GLAS, in its capacity as Trustee under the bonds exchangeable into SMCP...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), the mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,162,777 shares of its common stock to the public, consisting of 7,000,000 shares of common stock offered by Remitly and 5,162,777 shares of common stock offered by certain of Remitly’s existing stockholders, at a public offering price of $43.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021 under the ticker symbol “RELY.” The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
European equities rebounded on Tuesday after fears over the possible collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande sparked a rout across global markets in the prior session, but a mild rally on Wall Street petered out. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 were periodically positive but slumped near the close to post slight losses.
The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
