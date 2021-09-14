BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), the mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,162,777 shares of its common stock to the public, consisting of 7,000,000 shares of common stock offered by Remitly and 5,162,777 shares of common stock offered by certain of Remitly’s existing stockholders, at a public offering price of $43.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021 under the ticker symbol “RELY.” The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
