36 Year old Man Arrested On Numerous Sex Charges on A Minor, Immigration Police Take Over

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police arrested the aunt and uncle of 15-year-old Hezekiah Pettiford, who died in January after suffering head injuries and going into cardiac arrest, and charged them with murder and manslaughter in their nephew’s death. Detectives arrested 32 year-old Stefanie Colon and 44 year-old Dion Ball Sr. on Sept. 10 and transported them to the Central Booking Intake Facility. On Jan. 26, police were called to Johns Hopkins Hospital around 3:10 p.m. for a possible child abuse case. Pettiford was unresponsive at the time, and doctors told police that the boy, who lived in the 800 block of McAleer Court, had been taken to the hospital and was in cardiac arrest. He died two days later. The Medical Examiner’s office determined that Pettiford’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to his head, and the case was ruled a homicide. An arrest warrant was issued for Colon and Ball on Aug. 30.

