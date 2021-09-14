CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

36 Year old Man Arrested On Numerous Sex Charges on A Minor, Immigration Police Take Over

By Michael Anthony Santucci
ocscanner.news
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article36 year old Ambrocio NMN Laureano-Ramirez was arrested for numerous charges of sex acts on a minor. Ramirez who’s report we obtained from the county has country of birth, and citizen boxes not filled out. This leaves us to believe he might be here illegally. The charges include. ENDANGER WELFARE...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Nebraska Man Arrested On Numerous Drug-Related Charges

Sioux Center, Iowa — A disturbance report at a Sioux Center hotel back in June has resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old Nebraska man on a list of narcotics-related charges. Court records obtained by KIWA indicate that Sioux Center officers were called to the Sioux Center Econo Lodge late...
NEBRASKA STATE
WAPT

Police arrest girlfriend of 33-year-old Vicksburg man killed in shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police are investigating a shooting at the 100 block of Sprout Springs Road. Officers were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Once they arrived, officers found Jamal Stowers, 33, of Vicksburg with a gunshot wound to his torso. Stowers was found outside near the street and died on scene.
VICKSBURG, MS
Victoria Advocate

Blotter: Victoria man arrested on numerous drug charges

Police arrested a Victoria man Tuesday on numerous drug charges. The man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less 4-200 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Police arrest man suspected of attacking 12-year-old on Long Beach bus

Police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of assaulting a 12-year-old boy on a bus in Long Beach over the weekend in what police called an unprovoked attack, authorities said. After receiving tips from residents about the suspect’s whereabouts on Wednesday, officers arrested the suspect around 1:12 p.m. in the...
LONG BEACH, CA
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested on Gun Charges by Wilmington Police

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun charges. Authorities state that on September 1 at approximately 11:22 a.m. members of the Wilmington‘s Street Crimes Unit were in the 1300 block of North Walnut Street when they observed 21-year-old Chaka Hollis. Police were aware that Hollis had several outstanding warrants and capiases. When police attempted to make contact with Hollis, he fled on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex Acts#Agg Crim Sex Contact
WCNC

Second man arrested, charged in the murder of 3-year-old killed in drive-by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than a week after the fatal shooting of three-year-old Asiah Figueroa, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged 21-year-old Jacob Lanier with Figueroa's murder. Police said Lanier was arrested Friday and has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. He is charged with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSLS

38-year-old man arrested, charged in connection to Food Lion, Fas Mart robberies

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to two robberies last month. According to police, 38-year-old David Lee Price of Ringgold Virginia is charged with two counts of armed robbery after robberies at a Food Lion located at 1461 South Boston Rd and the Fas Mart store located at 1794 South Boston Rd. Authorities report that both robberies happened on Aug. 22.
DANVILLE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Aunt And Uncle Arrested And Charged In Death Of 15-Year-Old Hezekiah Pettiford, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police arrested the aunt and uncle of 15-year-old Hezekiah Pettiford, who died in January after suffering head injuries and going into cardiac arrest, and charged them with murder and manslaughter in their nephew’s death. Detectives arrested 32 year-old Stefanie Colon and 44 year-old Dion Ball Sr. on Sept. 10 and transported them to the Central Booking Intake Facility. On Jan. 26, police were called to Johns Hopkins Hospital around 3:10 p.m. for a possible child abuse case. Pettiford was unresponsive at the time, and doctors told police that the boy, who lived in the 800 block of McAleer Court, had been taken to the hospital and was in cardiac arrest. He died two days later. The Medical Examiner’s office determined that Pettiford’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to his head, and the case was ruled a homicide. An arrest warrant was issued for Colon and Ball on Aug. 30.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man charged in Beltzhoover murder arrested

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood was taken into custody, Public Safety officials announced Monday. Raymontay Green, 20, of Arlington was arrested Saturday, according to court documents. He is charged in the killing of Darren Green, 29, of Sheraden. The victim was shot to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Felony charges for Galesburg man after fighting with police; another Galesburg man arrested twice over the weekend

On Friday, September 17th around 4:20 in the afternoon, GPD responded to a physical domestic call in the 400 block of Whitesboro Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an irate and heavily intoxicated 28-year old Nino Pagan. When officers attempted to question Pagan, he began walking away refusing to be on camera – referring to GPD’s body cameras. When officers informed him he was not free to go, Pagan became increasingly combative and angry. A struggle ensued and officers were forced to use a taser to get him into handcuffs. The female caller told officers she called police when an unwelcome Pagan showed up intoxicated. Pagan was transported to Cottage Hospital where he became even more combative – attempting to spit on hospital staff numerous times, yelling obscenities, and attempting to free himself from restraints. He was eventually discharged and transported to the Knox County Jail. Pagan was charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, two felony counts of Resisting a Peace Officers and Interfering with a report of Domestic Violence.
GALESBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy