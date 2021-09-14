Horse racing wraps up at Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT – Another Eastern Idaho State Fair has come and gone, and with it horse racing at the half-mile oval that is the Blackfoot race track. As expected, jockey Nakia Ramirez dominated the action as she was able to win 16 races from the 28 that were run at the fair this year. That is quite an accomplishment and it doesn’t even take into account the incredible advantage she has when she shows up at the fair and gets on horses that are trained by Mark Hanson and Kash Evans over and over again.