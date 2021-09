Kobe Bryant's competitive fire is the stuff of myths and legends. Much like Michael Jordan before him, Kobe would use any angle to gain an edge in his mind. After the Lakers heartbreaking loss to the Celtics in the 2008 NBA finals, nobody took it harder than Kobe Bryant. This, despite putting up 25.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.7 steals per game. Later that summer, Kobe Bryant helped lead team USA to a gold medal, including a dazzling performance in the gold medal game versus Spain. That same summer, the women's Team USA squad ran into Kobe at the players' lounge. WNBA legend Sue Bird described the scene in an episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast.

