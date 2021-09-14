Rosalie Romano, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021, in Orange. Born in Orange, Texas, on August 20, 1935, she was the daughter of John B. Blanda and Josephine (Zeto) Blanda. She graduated from St. Mary Catholic School and attended Lamar University, where she was Homecoming Queen. Rosalie was a devout Catholic and a dedicated member of St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Altar society and the Angel Choir. She was also a member of the LaDonna Club, and loved being involved with her community and her church. She particularly enjoyed her participation in the annual Holiday Gift Shop, and preparing Italian stuffed artichokes for the St. Joseph’s Day Feast.