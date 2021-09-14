CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, TX

Rosalie Romano

kogt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosalie Romano, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021, in Orange. Born in Orange, Texas, on August 20, 1935, she was the daughter of John B. Blanda and Josephine (Zeto) Blanda. She graduated from St. Mary Catholic School and attended Lamar University, where she was Homecoming Queen. Rosalie was a devout Catholic and a dedicated member of St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Altar society and the Angel Choir. She was also a member of the LaDonna Club, and loved being involved with her community and her church. She particularly enjoyed her participation in the annual Holiday Gift Shop, and preparing Italian stuffed artichokes for the St. Joseph’s Day Feast.

kogt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Obituaries
City
Austin, TX
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John B
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy