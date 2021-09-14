CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthdays – Sept. 14

Morganton News Herald
 9 days ago

Actor Walter Koenig (“Star Trek”) is 85. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 77. Actor Sam Neill is 74. Singer John “Bowzer” Baumann of Sha Na Na is 74. Actor Robert Wisdom (“Nashville,” “The Wire”) is 68. Saxophonist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos is 66. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 65. Country singer John Berry is 62. Actor Mary Crosby is 62. Singer Morten Harket of A-ha is 62. Actor Melissa Leo is 61. Actor Faith Ford (“Faith and Hope,” “Murphy Brown”) is 57. Actor Michelle Stafford (“The Young and the Restless”) is 56. Actor Dan Cortese is 54. Singer Mark Hall of Casting Crowns is 52. Actor Tyler Perry is 52. Actor Ben Garant (“Reno 911!”) is 51. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“According to Jim”) is 50. Actor Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) is 48. Rapper Nas is 48. Actor Austin Basis (“Life Unexpected”) is 45. TV chef Katie Lee (“The Kitchen”) is 40. Actor Adam Lamberg (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 37. Singer Alex Clare is 36. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay (“Downton Abbey”) is 34. Actor-singer Logan Henderson (“Big Time Rush”) is 32. Actor Emma Kenney (“The Connors,” “Shameless”) is 22.— Associated Press.

