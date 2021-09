CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs are headed on the road for their week two matchup at North Alabama. It's a matchup of two teams looking to hit refresh on 2021. Both squads are coming off disappointing home debuts against top 25 debuts. The Mocs, ranked 18th last week, lost a see-saw battle with No. 20 Austin Peay, 30-20. The Lions flipped the script hosting No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana after Hurricane Ida switched locations falling 49-28. There are positives both teams can carry forward. For the Mocs, two defenders had eye-popping performances. Outside linebackerJay Person recorded three tackles for loss giving him 10 in the last five contests, while Brandon Dowdell's two-pick night was the first by a Moc since Lucas Webb in 2014.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO